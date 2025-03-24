Expert Thinks JD Vance Could Soon Replace Donald Trump—Here’s Why It Could Happen!

What would America be like if JD Vance got nominated for president instead of Donald Trump? Have you ever wondered what the massive shift would look like? In recent news, a political expert suggested that Vance could replace Trump if his rule continues at this pace.

Amidst growing political instability owing to the Trump administration’s erratic policy changes alongside Elon Musk’s involvement in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which has resulted in mass firings and a cry for help in economic and employment stability, not to mention the sudden attempt to end birthright citizenship in the country, people don’t seem to be happy anymore.

As per The Irish Star, Sky News’s Adam Boulton suggested that Trump’s erratic policy shifts could alienate even his strongest supporters, especially if they lead the U.S. into unnecessary crises. His way of functioning, which includes totally unpredictable moves, could strain his relations with his allies in the Oval Office.

By now, around 100 executive orders have been signed by Donald Trump, including tariff bans. Renaming the Gulf of Mexico, cutting aid to Ukraine, and streaming gender rights. While all these orders have received a series of mixed reactions from people, the pace at which things are changing seems abnormal.

Hence, people in the Oval Office might consider JD Vance as another alternative if Donald Trump continues this way. Vance, who serves in the second highest position in the American political hierarchy as vice president of the country at the moment, has been in the news as frequently as Trump for all kinds of reasons.

However, JD Vance has better control over policies. He is also considered quite “family-oriented,” as his wife, Usha Vance, is always beside him, often supporting his campaigns and ideologies, unlike Melania Trump, who has frequently been absent from the spotlight for various reasons that have grabbed headlines since she returned to the White House.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usha Vance🇺🇸 (@usha_vanceus)

Meanwhile, whether America will be in a better place once JD Vance becomes president is uncertain. Experts warn that his ability to shift political ideologies could further contribute to the country’s drift toward authoritarianism. Some commentators believe that this reality is becoming increasingly possible.

As per the Express, writing in a report about declining democracies around the world, a lead political scientist at V-Dem, Staffan Lindberg, wrote: “The USA now seems to be heading towards a transition away from democracy under President Trump.” In my view, the reverberations of this are and will be enormous across the world.”

Moreover, American politicians, such as former Republican communications director Tara Setmayer, also expressed concern and told The Guardian that this era in American politics could witness the dangerous normalization of authoritarian tendencies in the U.S.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacques Attali (@jacques_attali)

Previously, Donald Trump spoke at the Republican Governors’ Association; he proudly provided insights about how much money he’d raised and the changes the Trump administration had brought about since he came back to power. Later, Trump also slightly hinted at running for President for a third term.

While all of this news seems a little too much for us to process, knowing Donald Trump’s impulsive moves, at this point, anything can happen to America. Perhaps Trump was too adamant when he said that he was here to bring back the golden age of America again. What do you think? Is America’s true essence of democracy really at threat? Until you think of an answer, we’ll take a breather and be right back!