Expert Reveals the True Cause of ‘Ozempic Neck’ and Why Pacing Your Weight Loss Matters

The term “Ozempic face” or the idea of having an “Ozempic neck” has gained much traction lately; especially within the entertainment industry. Speculations have been rife that celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Christina Aguilera and Sharon Osbourne have been affected by the GLP-1 medication.

While most celebrities have seen this alteration in their neck exacerbated by their age, there’s no denying that the sagging skin around the neck is more prevalent in people who have lost weight quickly. According to E! News, Osbourne has confessed to her drastic weight loss with the help of Ozempic.

“Whatever you choose is up to you. It’s not a dirty little secret when you’ve taken something to help you lose weight, which is perfectly fine,” Osbourne said. “I’m at the point of losing too much that I have to try and maintain. In my life, the heaviest I was 230 pounds and I’m now under a hundred,” she added.

Experts said that changes in the face and neck are visible side effects of rapid weight loss caused by GLP-1 medications.

Health expert Jillian Michaels shared a shocking update from her plastic surgeon. The skin of patients taking Ozempic is not healing as it should. “The skin doesn’t just look older, it’s behaving older.” “There are studies that suggest we’re seeing a breakdown in structural… pic.twitter.com/fO4awXXS0R — Red Pill Dispenser (@redpilldispensr) December 2, 2025

While “Ozempic face” refers to a hollow or gaunt look, “Ozempic neck” is all about loose, sagging skin around the jawline and neck. To have a better understanding of how it happens, and whether it can be prevented or treated, Dr. Jason Singh, chief medical officer at One Oak Medical Group, shared his opinion with Glam.

“As a primary care doctor that prescribes GLP-1, I have noted ‘Ozempic neck,’ which is loose, crepey, sagging skin along the jawline and neck because of rapid, significant weight loss,” Singh said, adding, “What’s happening is that the volume is lost faster than the skin’s intrinsic remodeling capacity can compensate.”

He added, “It’s worse for the aging population. Other risk factors besides chronological age above 40 (when collagen turnover is already attenuated) include a history of significant prior weight fluctuations that have already prestressed dermal fibers, chronic sun exposure, and smoking.”

According to the medical expert, the hollow face or the sagging around the neck happens when the body loses weight too quickly. In simple terms, with medications like Ozempic and other GLP-1 drugs, the fat disappears faster than the skin can adjust. That’s when the skin fails to keep up, resulting in loose, crepey skin.

So, can it be prevented? Dr. Singh mentioned that while people feel glad to see the number on the scale go down rapidly with Ozempic, the “speed of weight loss matters enormously.” He thus advised to “lose no more than 2.2 pounds per week to give the skin enough time to adjust.”

The expert added, “I counsel my patients that the goal should be to lose weight thoughtfully, with attention to adequate protein intake (which provides the amino acid substrate for collagen synthesis), resistance training to preserve lean mass, and ideally a pace that gives the skin the best possible chance to adapt.”

Still, not everyone can avoid “Ozempic neck,” especially if the weight loss is very fast in the beginning. Dr. Singh mentioned that treatments are now available, ranging from non-invasive procedures like radiofrequency treatments and ultrasound therapy to injectables that boost collagen.

Just saw a doctor’s reel that said Ozempic and other GLP-1s that cause “Ozempic face” is because they atrophy the muscle while losing fat in the face just like the rest of the body. If you want to fix the face after that, a traditional face lift or botox won’t work (bc they… — Katerina Dimitratos (@KDimitratos) January 13, 2025

“Once this laxity develops, options range from non-invasive procedures like radiofrequency microneedling and high-intensity focused ultrasound, injectables like biostimulators (Sculptra, Radiesse), to surgical intervention,” Singh said.

In the end, while looking at the health benefits of losing excess weight, especially for heart health and overall well-being, Dr. Jason Singh highlighted that the key to proper weight loss is balance. So, losing weight in a slow, healthy way, while taking care of your skin and diet can reduce the chances of developing Ozempic neck, the doctor stated.