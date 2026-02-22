Katy Perry’s Dramatic Weight Loss Journey Keeps Ozempic Rumors Alive

Hollywood celebrities often undergo drastic physical transformations to change to look different. Over the years, stars like Ariana Grande, Rebel Wilson and Chris Pratt, among others have made headlines for their dramatic appearance changes. The latest addition to this list is Katy Perry with her weight loss journey even sparking drug use rumors.

The Roar singer has undergone a visible body transformation, sparking a lot of buzz on social media. Fans initially started noticing the change in 2023, when she shed a lot of weight and appeared way slimmer than before. While weight-loss journeys are common for celebrities, the conversation around Perry became louder.

Some fans started assuming that she might be using medications like Ozempic or some other GLP-1 drug.

Shedding light on her transformation, Perry told Women’s Health that she started following a healthy diet, drinking lots of water and eating bananas or hard-boiled eggs for breakfast.

“That is the best way to start, is just to drink water. I know it’s such a cliché, but I think a lot of us go straight to the coffee without just drinking a glass of water,” Perry stated. She added, “I’ve started eating earlier, which everybody swears by, but that’s only because my daughter eats earlier, which is great.”

By the following year, despite the Dark Horse singer’s attempt at debunking Ozempic rumors, fans started discussing her physical transformation more seriously. A Redditor even shared a post titled “Does Katy Perry’s face look off to you?”, in June 2024. This sparked comments, where one user stated, “It’s Ozempic face. I’m not making a joke. It ages people instantly”.

As her body appeared considerably thinner and her face seemed to have taken a different shape, people started describing it as “Ozempic face.” Soon, conversations spread online, and fans compared her current look to her older era, when her face looked fuller. Things gained momentum when Perry performed at iHeartRadio’s 2024 Jingle Ball.

Therein, she rocked a body-hugging shiny silver dress that flaunted her slim figure. Not just her physique – her face looked thinner too. The fullness in her cheeks was completely gone and she looked gaunt. That’s when rumors about weight-loss drugs became even stronger. However, Perry once again tried to debunk those rumors.

Sources close to Perry suggested that her lifestyle change might have been inspired by her then-partner, Orlando Bloom. Speaking with the Daily Mail in December 2024, insiders insisted that the rumors about her “Ozempic face” were untrue. Instead, Perry had become disciplined with food and started following Bloom’s lifestyle.

“She loves savory food, she loves chicken nuggets and sugary food, but recently she has been way more disciplined and has chosen to follow Orlando’s diet,” sources said. They clarified, “Her weight loss has nothing to do with any help from Ozempic or weight loss drugs. She just worked hard and is eating better than ever”.

When the pop star personally became aware of how fans were gossiping about her weight loss journey and spreading rumors about her Ozempic use, the singer poked fun at the speculation. During her star-studded 40th birthday party in 2024, she handed out gift bags to guests that included a toy syringe labeled “OzempiKP.”

Despite multiple attempts to stop the gossip, online discussions did not slow down. When she posted photos on Instagram in 2025, some followers again focused on how thin her face looked. “Ozempic vibes for sure,” one Instagram user commented.

Even though Perry has neither confirmed nor denied using any weight-loss drugs, it seems that fans still believe she relied on medical help rather than achieving weight loss from lifestyle discipline and personal choices.