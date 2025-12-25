10 Famous Celebrities Whose Birthdays Fall on Christmas Eve and Day

Being born on a festive occasion adds an extra layer of magic to an already special day. Several celebrities share their birthdays with Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, making the holiday season even more joyful. For these stars, the celebrations often bring double the cheer, as friends and family get the ideal opportunity to celebrate both the holiday and their birthday at the same time.

In this article, we will take a look at 10 celebrities who were either born on December 24 (Christmas Eve) or 25 (Christmas Day)

Annie Lennox

Born on Christmas Day, Annie is a Scottish singer-songwriter and a major female empowerment activist. She is the founder of The Circle, a charity giving women and girls across the globe the opportunity to join hands and fight for a better tomorrow. The singer is known for hits like Here Comes the Rain Again and Walking on Broken Glass.

Helena Christensen

The ’90s supermodel was born on Christmas in 1968, the best gift her parents could have asked for. Over the years, she has worked with Versace, Valentino and Victoria’s Secret, making her place as one of the most recognized names in the fashion industry.

Justin Trudeau

Former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau was born on December 25 in 1971. He spent a total of 9 years in office, serving as the 23rd prime minister of Canada from 2015 to 2025. More recently, he was in the news for dating Katy Perry as they made their relationship Insta official.

Merry Christmas to the Trudeau family & Happy Birthday to our Prime Minister Justin Trudeau! Yes, it’s also his birthday today! ❄️☃️🎄@JustinTrudeau pic.twitter.com/hxwfEemQvl — Cheryl 🍁 in Nova Scotia 🍁🇨🇦🦞 (@mini_bubbly) December 25, 2019



​Alabama Barker

Travis Barker’s daughter and rapper Alabama was born on Christmas Eve in 2005. Being a Gen Z, she is popular on TikTok for her music and fashion-related content.

​Jeremy Strong

Born on December 25, 1978, Emmy and Golden Globe winner Jeremy Strong is best known for his role in Succession. The artist is also the recipient of the prestigious Tony Award for his Broadway performance.

Dido

Born on Christmas Day in 1971, Dido is a English singer-songwriter. She has released several albums over the years and is known for hit tracks like Thank You and Here With Me.

Ryan Seacrest

Popular for Live with Kelly and Ryan and American Idol, Ryan Seacrest was born in 1974 on Christmas Eve. He is known for his positive energy and for keeping the viewers entertained with his hosting skills.

Ricky Martin

Livin’ La Vida Loca hitmaker, Ricky Martin, was born on December 24 1971. He has broken several records during the span of his remarkable music career and is considered to be one of the best-selling Latin music artists of all time. The singer also recently returned to acting with Palm Royale.

Happy 54th birthday to the iconic Ricky Martin pic.twitter.com/chcH2r1cmp — Pop Tingz (@PopTingz) December 24, 2025

Humphrey Bogart

A Hollywood icon, Humphrey Bogart was born on Christmas in 1899. He is best recognized for performances in films like The Maltese Falcon, Casablanca and The African Queen, for which he won an Oscar, among many others. He was regarded as the fourth greatest hero of American cinema by the AFI.

Ava Gardner

Born on Christmas Eve in 1922, Ava is a star from the 50s. She was an acclaimed actress from the Golden Age of Hollywood and known for roles in On the Beach, Mogambo and The Night of the Iguana, among others.