Vanessa Williams Reverses Aging With Ozempic, Drops Shocking Confession

Staying relevant in Hollywood is not easy, especially when you have to fight for the limelight with new and emerging actresses. Such has not been the case with Vanessa Williams, who has been setting hearts on fire at the age of 62. But what is the secret to her unreal glow-up?

During an exclusive interview with Hello! magazine, the Dance With Me actress discussed the rituals that keep her in such great shape. From performing “vampire facials” to using a handheld Ziip device, she has desperately used everything that uplifted her beauty.

It was during this conversation that she casually stated that she has been using GLP-1, popularly known as Mounjaro in the UK, for the last two years. She claims that this medication has been a “game-changer” in her beauty game. The Hoodlum star asked herself, “I want to be here for a long time, and I want to look my best. So what am I going to do?”

That’s not it, she like most of Hollywood (The View), is taking Ozempic or one of the other similar GLP-1 drugs. She should kept her money & found a dentist. — Charley (@CharAtl2025) November 23, 2025

Williams explained that her 50s were “hard” because she started to suffer from perimenopause in her “late forties.” She was taken aback at the age of 51, when she had to witness the “crazy” body changes. The former beauty queen added,

“You feel out of control because you’re working out the same way, eating the same, and your body is not reacting the way it used to.”

She did not stop at the weight loss drug because she has also been on HRT to battle menopause and recently started NAD+ injections to support cellular rejuvenation. Williams was thrilled, saying, “Science is amazing. I’m like: What’s next? Bring it on!”

Hollywood has been taken over by the trend of using Ozempic, and it has been warned by experts, as they explain its side effects. However, names like Serena Williams, Sherri Shepherd, Oprah Winfrey, and many more, who have been struggling to get slim, have been advocates of the medication.

So glad celebrities like Vanessa Williams, Serena and Oprah are also now sharing about their GLP-1 journey. Like Oprah & Vanessa, Mounjaro has been a game changer for my perimenopause & widow grief weight gain!!!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Coach Dee Shields💋 (@iamdeeshields) January 14, 2026

Currently, the Ugly Betty actress is starring in The Devil Wears Prada musical. Additionally, she mentioned that she has also been doing P5, a facial treatment, with Dr. Sach Mohan. She enthusiastically mentioned that she has done it only thrice, but one can “definitely see a difference.”

The former singer also stated that while she is actively fighting to look young, she does not detest the wisdom that comes along with it. But more importantly, she considers it “delightful” to be in the game and be part of projects that entertain the fans.