Expert Claims Prince Harry "Does Not Have a Green Card" After Moving to the United States in 2020

Prince Harry has officially declared the United States his "permanent home." The Duke of Sussex left Windsor, England in 2020 with his wife and the Duchess Meghan Markle, and their two kids- Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. However, an expert now claims that a tell-tale clue suggests Harry "doesn't have a green card."

Their decision to move across the ocean came after the Sussexes announced they'd stepping down as working royals. Although they left England and moved to Montecito, California, Frogmore Cottage was still theirs until King Charles requested them to vacate the estate.

Subsequently, the 39-year-old changed his primary residence from the UK to the United States. However, an expert told The Mirror, that Harry still doesn't possess a green card because of the curated vocabulary being used which didn't mention the term "permanent residence" in his official documents.

Charlotte Slocombe, a partner at the global immigration law firm Fragomen and an expert on US immigration, said, "From a US immigration perspective 'residency' covers a gambit of visa categories and essentially means that he is not a tourist. It does not provide any indication of what type of visa he holds."

She added, "The lack of the use of 'permanent residence' seems to suggest that he does not in fact hold a Green card, which would be the first step to naturalization and becoming a US citizen. Harry can maintain temporary US immigration status by holding an A-1 diplomatic visa, or O-1 Extraordinary Ability or Achievement visa indefinitely, without ever needing to become a permanent resident or US citizen."

On Wednesday, April 17, 2024, a document was filed at Britain's corporate registrar, Companies House to update the country of "Prince Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex" popularly known as Prince Harry. The document is valid for his business Travalyst Limited, a nonprofit sustainable travel initiative.

It's worth noting that this is not an overnight decision by Harry. He had toyed with this idea for a long time, and previously shared on ABC's Good Morning America, "It's a thought that has crossed my mind but it's not a high priority for me right now."

It is also likely that the royal family feud prompted him to take this step after the Kingdom unexpectedly evicted the Sussexes from the Frogmore cottage. Tom Quinn, the royal expert, told the outlet about Harry's emotional reaction to leaving the estate.

"Harry was absolutely furious and in tears about being evicted from Frogmore – he felt his father had no right to do it and that it was purely vindictive," said Quinn. "Harry took it as a cruel rejection – a painful reminder of all that he felt when his father fought with his mother during their long drawn out, painful divorce."

Apparently, depriving Harry and his wife of his royal residence was the last straw. Giselle Bastin, a royal expert at Flinders University in Adelaide, said, "It's sending a clear, clear message from the King to his younger son." The Sun reported that the five-bedroom property was handed over to Prince Andrew.