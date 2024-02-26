Royals ‘Shut the Door Firmly’ on Harry & Meghan’s Offer To Return to Part-Time Royal Duties: Expert

Royal insiders believe that the royal family would reject Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's offer to return to royal responsibilities 'part-time' to assist the family amid King Charles' cancer diagnosis.

The Royal Family would undoubtedly "shut the door firmly" on Harry and Meghan's alleged attempt to re-enter the fold, signaling to the pair that an "in and out" relationship with Buckingham Palace and royal responsibilities are out of the question, according to a royal expert.

Speaking to Sky News Australia anchor Caroline Di Russo on the Royal Report, Daily Mirror Royal Editor Russell Myers claimed Harry's latest attempt to rejoin the Royal Family in a "temporary" high capacity to serve King Charles will be rebuffed.

Many royalists have been cautious about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attempting to re-enter royal positions, even if there is no proof that such an offer was made—Prince Harry returned to the United States that same day.

“In response, the father-of-two said: "I have my own family as we all do. My family and my life in California is as it is." He then added that whilst he will return to the UK, it will only be briefly.” https://t.co/otlHMJcAjS — KCCorrect (@Coolgirlk22) February 18, 2024

"The late Queen, Prince William, and the then Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, now the King, had told him there was no way you could have an 'in-and-out' model in the Royal Family," Myers said. "Harry seems to still think this could be on the cards. He seems to think his father’s cancer diagnosis, his sister-in-law, the Princess of Wales, has been in hospital, out of action as well, that could open a door or avenue for him."

Amidst the couple's rebrand and the introduction of a new website and podcast deal, The Mirror reported last week that there were indications Harry and Meghan Markle were "morphing back into royals". During his visit on ABC News' Good Morning America, Harry expressed his belief that health issues within the family might have a "reunifying effect" on the Royal Family and pledged to make frequent trips to the UK.

Royal biographer Angela Levin says Prince Harry can't be trusted by his family to be a 'part time' Royal.



"He may be able to gather information that will make another documentary."@JuliaHB1 | @angelalevin1 — TalkTV (@TalkTV) February 19, 2024

"Look I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him I'm grateful for that," Harry said in the interview. "I've got other trips planned that would take me through the UK or back to the UK, so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can."

Myers stated that although Harry and Meghan accepted the terms of their departure from the Royal Family, which were worked up at the Sandringham Summit four years ago, he had an idea that the prince would ultimately "try and come back on that."

Prince Harry: “My problems with my family stem from years of cold indifference, the poor treatment of my wife, and their cooperation with the toxic British press. “



British Media: “Prince Harry hates his family because Prince William got more sausages as a child!” — Anne Boleyn (“Royal Expert") (@TudorChick1501) January 16, 2023

The royal expert added, "The issue for Prince William is certainly that he feels that his brother needs to come to the table and apologize to the family. You've had countless TV interviews, starting with Oprah Winfrey, then the Netflix series, the memoir that absolutely savaged each and every member of his family, and still no accountability from Prince Harry. Still no relationship with his brother."