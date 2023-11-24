A former prosecutor has had just about enough of former president Donald Trump's social media intimidation.

Former New York federal prosecutor Kristy Greenberg went on MSNBC's Alex Wagner Tonight and expressed frustration that Trump's statements had generated "credible threats" and asserted that rigorous safeguards must be put in place to prevent him from motivating his fanbase to hurt his perceived opponents, per Raw Story.

"When you look at some of these messages, just looking at the sampling that was in there, they are vile," the white-collar crime specialist slammed Trump. "The messages against the clerk were wishing for her death randomized; they are sickening. The worst part about it is... they found these were credible violent threats."

Greenberg alleged that "every time Donald Trump opened his mouth and threatened and attacked these people," the results were that these threats against the courtroom staff went up. Greenberg said, "So, enough is enough already. There has to be a gag order that has teeth, that will enforce and shut him up and stop it. This is completely unacceptable."

Greenberg was talking about the voicemail transcriptions disclosed in NY court on Wednesday, which amount to over 275 single-spaced pages. They depict in graphic detail the outpouring of intimidation that has emerged since Trump and his business were placed on trial in New York for fraud. “You should be executed,” reads one message. “Trust me when I say this,” according to another. “I will come for you. I don’t care. Ain’t nobody gonna stop me either.”

Judge Arthur Engoron was still receiving "credible" threats and harassment. A post on Trump's Truth Social lays out disparaging accusations made against Engoron's clerk, claiming she was dating Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.). That seemed to have resulted in her being doxxed daily, receiving 20 to 30 calls on her phone and 30 to 50 messages on her personal email and social media accounts. The judge too, has received graphic, scary threats since October.

Last month, specific gag orders were granted by a state judge in New York and a federal judge in Washington, DC, to stop Trump from going on public rants, illustrating growing worries about his tirades against judges and prosecutors. “Trump’s attacks on judges poison the civil atmosphere and make physical attacks … more likely,” the retired Massachusetts judge and Harvard Law School lecturer Nancy Gertner told The Guardian. “Trump is challenging the very role of judges.”

Democratic congressman Jamie Raskin, who spent more than 25 years teaching constitutional law, believes that Trump's current strategies are in line with his previous contempt for democratic and legal standards.

“Trump’s relationship to the law and the justice system is straight out of the autocrat’s playbook,” said Raskin. “He’s incapable of seeing judges acting in anything other than completely personal and political ways.” Raskin explained, “The law and justice system are just a favor bank in Trump world. He’s like a mob boss. For him, a judge is either a lackey in his pocket or his sworn enemy.”

