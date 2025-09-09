Ex-Astronomer CPO Kristin Cabot’s Husband Breaks Silence on Divorce After Coldplaygate Scandal

The Astronomer CEO fiasco keeps getting the spotlight as Kristin Cabot’s husband, a Massachusetts businessman, is finally speaking publicly. Andrew Cabot, 61, CEO of Privateer Rum, is sharing his perspective after his wife, Kristin Cabot, filed for divorce in New Hampshire in August, weeks after a viral moment linked her to her boss.

Kristin, then Astronomer’s Chief People Officer, was seen at a Coldplay concert in Massachusetts in July, with then-CEO Andy Byron. The pair was caught on the arena’s large screen as part of the so-called “kiss cam,” prompting a startled reaction in which Byron ducked down and Kristin quickly turned away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUNNOBC (@sunnobc)

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin teased the audience, joking, “either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.” The moment was immediately shared online, sparking countless memes and widespread social media speculation.

Soon after the video spread, scrutiny mounted not only on Kristin but also on Byron, who is reportedly married as well. The incident drew national attention, with netizens both speaking in favor and against what unfolded on the kiss-cam. As The New York Times noted, the saga even became part of wider commentary on online culture and public shaming.

Amid the speculation, Andrew Cabot’s representative issued a statement clarifying the circumstances surrounding the couple’s separation. “They were privately and amicably separated several weeks before the Coldplay concert,” the spokeswoman explained.

The matter has reached divorce#KristinCabot, former HR head of #softwarecompany Astronomer, has filed for divorce from her husband Andrew Cabot. Recently, a video of her went viral in which she was seen talking to a doctor. pic.twitter.com/YyvWyKRuJh — Mintuuuu… bindass ❤️ (@MintuKumar11621) September 7, 2025

“Their decision to divorce was already underway prior to that evening. Now that the divorce filing is public, Andrew hopes this provides respectful closure to speculation and allows his family the privacy they’ve always valued.” She added pointedly, “No further public comment will be made.”

Kristin and Andrew, who do not have any children together, were married for several years. Andrew has two children from a previous marriage. According to NBC News, Kristin officially filed for divorce in August, finalizing what had already been in motion before the concert’s viral spotlight.

The fallout from the video dramatically impacted both Kristin and Byron’s careers. Each resigned from their roles at Astronomer after the now infamous clip gained massive attention online.

Kristin Cabot, the HR representative seen in the infamous Coldplay “kiss cam” incident, is also married. Andrew Cabot – Husband

CEO & COO of Privateer Rum: (based in Massachusetts), a distillery that emphasizes heritage craftsmanship. Kristin has served on Privateer Rum’s… pic.twitter.com/7dpLNd9u9b — Barbie True Blue (@Pop_Collapse) July 20, 2025

Byron, who had previously praised Kristin during her hiring months before, said in a November press release, “her exceptional leadership and deep expertise in talent management, employee engagement, and scaling people strategies will be critical as we continue our rapid trajectory. She is a proven leader.”

The company had to navigate the aftermath of an unexpected and very public controversy. Interim CEO Pete DeJoy addressed the situation directly in a LinkedIn post, acknowledging the extraordinary amount of attention on the organization.

“The events of the past few days have received a level of media attention that few companies—let alone startups in our small corner of the data and AI world—ever encounter,” he wrote. “The spotlight has been unusual and surreal for our team and, while I would never have wished for it to happen like this, Astronomer is now a household name.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WION (@wionews)

For Andrew Cabot, the media swirl around his estranged wife’s very public misstep has been challenging, but he hopes the divorce process provides closure. His camp is emphasizing respect and privacy moving forward. The businessman, whose rum venture is based in Massachusetts, has remained largely out of the conversation until now, choosing not to engage further beyond the brief comments issued through his spokeswoman.