Chris Martin Hilariously Nods to Astronomer CEO Scandal as He Helps Couple Get Engaged at Recent Coldplay Concert

Coldplay’s ongoing Music of the Spheres World Tour has already produced plenty of unforgettable fan moments, but their London show on Friday, August 22, at Wembley Stadium just added another viral highlight.

During the concert, frontman Chris Martin spotted a fan holding up a sign as he and his partner appeared on the event’s “kiss cam” screen. The poster read: “I want to propose her [sic],” with an arrow pointing directly at the woman in the crowd.

The request caught Martin’s attention, and rather than jumping into the romantic gesture right away, the Coldplay singer decided to inject some humor and charisma into the occasion. Turning to the couple, he told the audience with a grin that there were “some basic security checks” he needed to conduct first. The remark drew widespread laughter across the packed Wembley crowd.

From there, Martin launched into a mock interrogation of the man who wished to propose. He looked at the couple and asked, “Is this person your partner? Yes? No one else’s partner?” The fan said yes to both the questions. Then, the singer continued with a few more playful queries. “Are you cousins or siblings, or anything weird like that? Are you AI? Are you real people? Okay, then I think we can continue.”

The lighthearted vetting process ensured everyone was caught up in the humor of the moment before Martin transitioned into guiding the proposal itself. Grabbing the microphone, the 48-year-old frontman sang: “My beautiful brother, here is some advice for free. As we all look on and see you go down, I advise you to get down on one knee.”

The playful line encouraged the fan to follow through with the tradition. As Martin repeated the instruction, urging him again to drop to one knee, the crowd erupted in cheers when the man did exactly that.

Cameras captured the emotional scene as the woman have a wide smile, nodded her head in acceptance, and mouthed words that clearly said her answer was a delighted yes. She gently placed her hands on his face and kissed him. Meanwhile, audience roared with approval.

cute proposal at today’s jumbotron. not chris martin doing background checks now 😂@coldplayxtra #coldplaywembley pic.twitter.com/lcw9RaEIvC — John Pham (@jdcpham) August 22, 2025

Never missing his role as emcee of the evening, Martin then ad-libbed another verse to mark the joyful finale of the proposal. Looking at the newly engaged pair, he sang: “Congratulations, my brother and my sister. What a beautiful girl. What a wonderful guy. On a day like this, I encourage you to kiss. I hope you’re happy until the day that you die.”

This isn’t the first time Coldplay’s concerts have gone viral over antics on the stadium “kiss cam.” Just over a month earlier, on July 16 in Foxborough, Massachusetts, a now-infamous clip circulated on TikTok involving former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and former HR executive Kristin Cabot. The two were shown appearing to be standing cozily at the concert but quickly pulled away and tried to hide once they realized the camera had found them.

Imagine CEO #AndyByron being not only bold enough to have an affair, and ruthless enough to have his mistress in a public setting, but then getting upset at the cameraman for (checks notes)… doing his job, which got him caught up, and then playing victim. Ain’t shit behavior! pic.twitter.com/v6mDbIkJeC — RG| BK One (@Itz_BK1) July 18, 2025

Chris Martin, who noticed the awkward exchange in real time, reacted on stage with his trademark blunt humor: “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just really shy.” Realizing the weight of what he might have suggested, he quickly added: “Oh s–t, I hope we didn’t do something bad.” That moment sparked widespread speculation online and soon became part of a larger viral “scandal” surrounding the pair.

It seems that memory hasn’t left Martin’s mind entirely, as his humorous “security check” during the Wembley proposal subtly echoed that earlier incident, this time ensuring that no awkward mix-ups or unintended revelations derailed a fan’s special night.