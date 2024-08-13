Eva Mendes Opens Up About Guarding Her Privacy During Rare Olympic Outing With Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes recently opened up about her experience at the 2024 Paris Olympics with her partner, Ryan Gosling, shedding light on why she felt the need to keep her guard up during the event. The actress took to Instagram to share a candid moment from her time in the city of love. She captioned the post, “Morning in Paris. Sleep marks and all. The minute I see photographers when I’m out, my guard and my wall go up. So I wanted to share this. So grateful to @hotellutetia for the best experience.” This reaction is understandable, given the couple’s longstanding commitment to protecting their privacy and that of their two young daughters, Esmeralda and Amada.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes)

As per HuffPost, Mendes and Gosling, who have been together for over a decade, are notoriously private, rarely making public appearances together, and seldom sharing details about their family life. A rare sight, during the Paris Games, they were spotted in the crowd, enjoying the events with their daughters. Responding to followers on Instagram, Mendes shared, “I love [that] [NBC Olympics] didn’t cut away to the kids! And most sites blurred their faces so Mama Bear is happy about that. Anyway, it felt so good to be there and feel unified with people.”

Eva Mendes shares thanks for her & Ryan Gosling’s daughters’ faces being hidden at Paris Olympics. pic.twitter.com/eSyjR3aNsp — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) August 8, 2024

Despite the precautions, some followers questioned Mendes’ expectation of privacy at such a high-profile event. In response, she clarified, “I’m not saying I don’t expect it— I’m saying I put a guard up...which I’m happy to do. I like that I don’t parade out there. But I feel like I can let my guard down on my page. Hence my post.” The couple also attended the women’s gymnastics uneven bars final. Their presence was noted, with Gosling showing his support by wearing casual Olympic-themed attire and Mendes flaunting a chic navy dress and large sun hat.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes at the Olympics. pic.twitter.com/EWxFmBSBUK — Movie Radar (@MovieRadar0) August 6, 2024

A while ago explaining her private nature, she shared, "I'm posting less because I really want to be present for my family…My little ones need me and posting takes up too much time. As far as getting work done, I'll do that whenever I please. But no, that's not the reason. The reason is I personally cannot juggle family and social media." As per E! News, Mendes has previously spoken about stepping back from her acting career to focus on her family.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Sonia Recchia

She shared, “It was like a no-brainer. I’m so lucky, and I was like, ‘If I could have this time with my children’...because acting takes you on location, it keeps you away…It was almost just like a non-verbal agreement...it was like, ‘Okay, he’s going to work and I’m going to work. I’m just going to work here.’ He went and he did his job. He just happens to be really good at his job. And he did it and he came home.”