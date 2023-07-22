Kim Kardashian Shows off Gymnastic Skills, Performs Cartwheel on a Beach in New Video

Kim Kardashian confidently flaunted her physique on Instagram and shared pictures of herself doing cartwheels on the beach on Thursday, July 20. She showcased her gymnastic abilities in the snapshots while sporting a cropped white T-shirt paired with a black thong-style bikini bottom. Kardashian captioned the post with three cartwheel emojis.

Fans were enamored with the daring shots and were quick to compliment her in the comments section. One fan playfully commented, "She really does do it all." Admiring Kardashian, another commented, "Gorgeous." Other individuals on the platform claimed that Kardashian, who is 42 years old, has shared the post for attention. One person said, "What a unique thirst trap..."

This post comes about at a time when there are rumors that Kardashian is dating former footballer, Tom Brady. Speculations emerged after reports said that the Hollywood A-listers were seen being "super flirty" during the annual Hamptons White Party hosted by the CEO of Fanatics, Micheal Rubin on the Fourth of July.

According to OK Magazine, however, Rubin addressed these rumors and clarified that Kardashian and Brady were "just friends." He revealed to a reporter at the black-tie event for Shawn Carter Foundation's 20th anniversary that the rumors were unfounded. Rubin dismissed the speculations as "crazy rumors" that tend to go around for no reason. He further explained that Brady spent a significant portion of the night with him, and they were enjoying themselves. Rubin noted that seeing the ex-NFL star at such events is rare, as he doesn't go out often. Additionally, the CEO mentioned that Kardashian doesn't indulge in drinking much.

Rubin humorously addressed the rumors further, saying, "So I think Kim's 10 or 12 shots she had, [and] Tom, you know, being fun, it just leads to rumors. We always want to laugh about it." He acknowledged that their interactions at the star-studded party might have contributed to the rampant whispers about a possible fling between the two. The lavish event was attended by a host of other celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, Hailey and Justin Bieber, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, and Ben Affleck

The SKIMS founder was previously in a romantic relationship with Pete Davidson, 29, which lasted for nine months until it ended in August 2022. They became a couple in late 2021, shortly after her divorce from ex-husband Kanye West, 46. In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kardashian acknowledged that she should have taken more time to be single before entering another relationship.

Despite the rumors of a potential romantic connection, Kardashian and Brady were not photographed together at the White Party. However, during the event, Brady was spotted in the company of other celebrities like Lopez, Affleck, Jay Z, Travis Scott, Quavo, and Patriots owner, Robert Kraft. The speculation surrounding the duo's relationship seems unsupported by photographic evidence from the star-studded gathering.

