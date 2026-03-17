‘Happiest Widow Ever’ —Erika Kirk’s Joyful Instagram Post Honoring Her Late Husband Draws Mixed Reactions Online

Charlie Kirk‘s widow, Erika Kirk, has been dragged into a new controversy following a series of recent social media posts. Her husband was tragically assassinated on September 10, 2025, in Utah while addressing students at a highly publicized event.

The conservative leader’s death led to widespread public sadness, even though his views were often debated. Just days after Kirk died, as the media started its relentless scrutiny, Erika Kirk had little time to grieve for her husband. Instead, she took on bigger roles, hoping to represent his legacy and fulfill his political vision.

As of September 18, Kirk had taken on a larger role, becoming CEO of TPUSA, attending important events, and managing life as a single mother of two.

According to AOL, the former model, who is active on Instagram, shared videos and photos with her 6.8 million followers as she paid tribute to her late husband by reminiscing about special moments from their life together.

However, instead of drawing widespread sympathy, the posts triggered criticism from some longtime critics and online users. Several pointed out that Erika’s tone in the captions was exaggerated and sounded “too cheerful,” given that it had been less than a year since she became a widow in the public eye.

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“Erika Kirk is the happiest widow I’ve ever seen!” one user said. “Girl, bye. You did not love that man,” said another. Another called out her constant social media show and said, “He looks so exhausted of you.”

Another user attacked TPUSA and said, “There is evil running through TPUSA! The walls will come tumbling down!” A last one said, “Crazy you post more about him dead than when he was alive.”

A few other conservative supporters posted supportive comments and defended Erika Kirk. “This breaks my heart. I miss him so much. I can’t even imagine what Erika feels every day,” wrote one user.

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Before Charlie’s death, Erika worked behind the scenes, often describing her role as a supportive spouse rather than a directive one. For those unversed, the pageant winner is also an entrepreneur with her own faith-based clothing brand, PROCLAIM 365, launched in 2018.

This is not the first time she has faced online backlash. Since her husband died, she has been heavily scrutinized on social media.

For instance, according to The List, at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service on September 12, the widow drew glares for wearing a white pantsuit rather than the traditional black clothing associated with Christian mourning.

Even though Erika faced significant anger online, her outfit was not a mistake. People at the service were asked to wear red, white and blue, turning the event into a patriotic one because Charlie Kirk was seen as a hero in the MAGA community.

Netizens also called her out for wearing a full face of makeup at the memorial, claiming that she did not represent the ideal image of a typical American political widow.

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However, according to Women.com, Kirk was perhaps using a heavy amount of makeup as a “shield” to deal with her fragile mental state and conceal her eye bags from several sleepless nights.

Beauty writer Jessica DeFino explained to Marie Claire UK that for conservative and feminine women, “makeup is a style statement or a deliberate coping mechanism.”

“Beauty is a core tenet of traditional femininity in conservative circles, and beyond,” she said. “The closer a woman is to the ‘ideal,’ the more power she might have access to.”