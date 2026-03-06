“Charlie Kirk Had It Coming” — Violent Posters Targeting Activist Appear At California College

Warning: The following story includes references to political violence and assassination. Reader discretion is advised.

Flyers celebrating and graphically depicting the death of conservative activist and Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk have reportedly appeared on the University of California, San Diego campus.

Melissa O’Connor, a California-based journalist, shared a photo of a vandalized poster for an upcoming speaking event featuring Paula Scanlan, a former collegiate swimmer who competed against transgender athlete Lia Thomas. Four flyers had been stamped onto the poster, and three featured a still photo taken immediately after Kirk was shot on Sept. 10; two of those flyers were captioned, “Charlie Kirk had it coming.”

Another flyer featured an illustration of President Donald Trump holding a gun to his head with the caption, “Hey fascists, do the world a favour. Follow your leader!” The flyers are too graphic to be embedded, but can be viewed here.

A banner of Charlie Kirk hangs outside the Department of Education as part of the Department’s tribute to “visionary leaders,” highlighting its broader initiative to “empower our states to tell the stories of our heroes in American education,” as the U.S. nears its 250th… pic.twitter.com/wLe9HzD9f5 — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) March 3, 2026

“Will you publicly [condemn] this?” O’Connor asked the university’s official X account.

Libs of TikTok tagged the university in a separate X post, asking if any students had been expelled for posting the signs.

“How can Conservatives ensure they’re safe on your campus?” LOTT wrote. As of publication, UC San Diego had not responded to either account or addressed the overall situation.

Kirk was assassinated during a speaking appearance at Utah Valley University last September. There have since been multiple instances of someone being caught using the term “Kirk” to reference someone being shot and killed. A woman who identified herself as a San Antonio medical assistant wrote, “How did ya’ll not want to Kirk yourself watching this?” on Facebook in response to Kid Rock performing at the inaugural Turning Point USA All-American Halftime Show last month.

Police arrested a 21-year-old man at the University of Utah in January after he told Young Republicans, “I am going to Kirk you.” Wendell Barnhouse, a longtime Texas-based sports journalist, recently wrote on Bluesky that conservative activist Scott Presler “needs to be Kirked.” Barnhouse later removed that post after it began circulating on X.

Wow. Leftists instigate political violence on @ScottPresler for supporting America First policies. NO ONE, regardless of their political affiliation, should EVER wish violence on their opposition. It’s shameful. https://t.co/BbhzuAFDIo — Congresswoman Kat Cammack (@RepKatCammack) February 27, 2026

The Utah County Attorney’s Office is pursuing the death penalty against Tyler Robinson, the alleged shooter. Robinson will not have his preliminary hearing until May 18.

As of publication, Robinson has not yet entered pleas for the charges he faces, which include aggravated murder, felony use of a firearm, and witness tampering. He also faces several victim targeting enhancements and an aggravating factor of having committed a violent offense in the presence of a child.

Attorneys for Robinson have requested to exclude photographers and cameras from the courtroom during portions of an upcoming hearing. That hearing is scheduled for Friday, April 17.