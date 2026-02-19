Netizens Outraged After Texas Medical Assistant’s Self-Harm Comment About Kid Rock Show

Warning: The following story discusses references to self-harm. Reader discretion is advised.

A woman identifying herself as a San Antonio medical assistant is drawing immense scrutiny on social media after a post referencing Charlie Kirk, Kid Rock, and Turning Point USA.

Libs of TikTok shared a screenshot of a Facebook comment left by Angelica Kennell, who claimed on her LinkedIn that she worked for Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio. Responding to a video of Kid Rock performing at the inaugural Turning Point USA All-American Halftime Show, Kennell wrote, “How did ya’ll not want to Kirk yourself watching this?”

That comment is a reference to Charlie Kirk, the Turning Point USA CEO who was assassinated last September.

Meet Angelica Kennell, a medical assistant working at Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio (@gastroconsa) in Texas, according to her LinkedIn. Angelica made a public post online asking how people didn’t “Kirk” (aka K*LL) themselves after watching the Kid Rock halftime… pic.twitter.com/LSeHHJxX79 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 18, 2026

“Is this someone you would trust to take care of your health?” Libs of TikTok asked on X.

A link to Kennell’s LinkedIn no longer works, and it is unclear whether she deleted her Facebook account. Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio had not publicly commented on Kennell’s status or the situation as of publication.

Social media users responded with outrage, and one X user said they canceled an upcoming appointment with Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio. Others who said they lived in the San Antonio area made it clear they intended to find other doctors.

“Never thought in my life I’d have to worry about my boys visiting a specialist and if they’re going to not do their best work b/c of who my family voted for,” read one comment.

“She works in healthcare around vulnerable patients,” another user pointed out. “If this is how she talks publicly, imagine the energy in private.”

I WAS due for a visit. Guess I’ll find another doctor. pic.twitter.com/zgyiCF8E2D — JD Kirk (@JodyK717) February 19, 2026

Kennell is the latest person affiliated with healthcare to go viral for political-related posts. An Illinois nurse made several disturbing TikTok videos earlier this month, including some in which he seemingly encouraged nurses to intentionally commit medical malpractice on United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Although Chad Malinowski claimed that he lost his job as a family nurse practitioner as a result of his social media behavior, the company he claimed he worked for clarified that he had “no affiliation” with them and hadn’t worked for them in more than three years.

One Florida nurse lost his license after declaring he’d refuse to administer anesthesia to patients who support the “MAGA” movement. Another nurse was fired and had her Florida license revoked following a viral TikTok video wishing severe childbirth injuries on White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and rising country music star Gabby Barrett joined Kid Rock at the All-American Halftime Show. As of Feb. 19, the performance had recorded more than 25 million YouTube views between Turning Point USA’s official channel and Charlie Kirk’s channel.

An estimated 5.7 million to 6 million viewers tuned in to the YouTube feed concurrently during the game. Licensing issues prevented TPUSA from live-streaming the halftime show on X.

