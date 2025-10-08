Eric Trump Pokes Fun at Barron’s ‘PG-13’ Dating Life, Says He Chose the Wrong College

Barron Trump is undoubtedly one of the most eligible bachelors in the US currently. The 19-year-old son of President Donald Trump and Melania is reportedly quite popular among women in his college. However, his elder stepbrother believes that he chose the wrong college to get girls and ‘having fun’.

Barron is enrolled at New York University’s Stern School of Business. However, it was recently reported that he transferred to NYU’s satellite campus in Washington, D.C., to stay close to his parents. This decision is clearly not approved by his elder brother Eric Trump, who wanted him to enjoy his college years like most students of his age.

Eric recently appeared on the PBD Podcast, where he talked about burning topics such as the Hamas Peace deal, Charlie Kirk’s assassination, and Trump’s 2028 plans. The otherwise serious conversation took a lighthearted turn when the host asked him about the reports mentioning that Barron had reserved an entire floor of Trump Tower for a romantic date.

The 41-year-old businessman joked about how his thoughts would have been elsewhere when he was in college. He said, “Shutting down a floor of Trump Tower is like PG-13 versus where my mind would have been at his age in terms of the dating scene.”

Eric was then asked if he gave any dating advice to his younger brother, to which he smirked and said, “Oh, God, you don’t want to know the dating advice I gave Barron.”

However, he also ensured to let the world know that Barron is quite mature for his age. As he was grilled to give more details, Eric added, “I’m gonna get myself in so much trouble.”

He then commented on how he believes that Braron picked the wrong college. He asserted that his younger brother should have picked a school with a party-hearty reputation like Florida State University or the University of Arizona if he “really” wanted to “have fun” at college.

His comments came after Barron reportedly had to shut down an entire floor of Trump Tower for his romantic date. Moreover, even though Barron is said to be popular among women at college, he was barely spotted at the NYU campus. Reports suggested that the students and the staff didn’t see him for months, which means that he wasn’t socializing much.

An insider said, “Not a single student has seen him. Everyone knows the President’s son is supposed to be here, but it’s like he’s a ghost.”

According to the Irish Star, another insider jokingly said, “People joke he’s only enrolled on paper.”

Eric Trump also added on the latest podcast, “Joking aside, Barron’s a great kid. His head’s clearly on his shoulders, and he’s a good man, I’m proud of him.”

As of now, details of Barron Trump’s dating life are not known. A source told People Magazine, “He’s really popular with the ladies. He’s tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he’s pretty attractive.”