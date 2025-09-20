Barron Trump Couldn’t Handle NYC? Shocking Reason for His Campus Switch Revealed

Frank Sinatra once sang, “If you can make it there, you’ll make it anywhere.” However, if we take President Donald Trump‘s son, Barron Trump into account, it can certainly be said that the Big Apple was simply too much. As per reports, the youngest of the Trumps has been a ghost at NYU’s Greenwich Village campus since the very first day of classes on September 2. A security guard from the campus even said, “From what I was told, he’s doing a semester at another NYU campus.”

And subsequently, a big closure came into being. By September 9, the New York Post confirmed that Barron Trump is not skipping classes in Manhattan, instead, he has got himself fully accompanied to live back at the White House while attending NYU’s Washington, D.C., campus. For people who have been closely following his rocky college journey, this sudden move might not be a big deal.

Barron Struggled to Fit In

Sources say that long before this move by Barron Trump, his time at NYU was far from typical. According to Melania Trump‘s confession to a interview, during his freshman year, Barron skipped dorm life altogether. Instead, he stayed at Trump Tower with her. “I hope he will have a great experience, because his life is very different than any other 18, 19-year-old child,” she said.

That particular thing called “different” was indeed hard to ignore. In April, one NYU student told Vanity Fair that Barron eventually got shadowed by the Secret Service and also got shuttled around in a motorcade, becoming “sort of like an oddity on campus. He goes to class, he goes home.”

By sophomore year, the situation had turned bleak. Barron was described as “lonely,” and Page Six reported he had to find creative ways to connect with classmates. Since he couldn’t give out his phone number, “he had resorted to talking with other students over video games. It’s his workaround,” a source revealed. “He’s still troubleshooting.”

It wasn’t just the isolation — it was the circus around him. In September 2024, Daily Mail reported that students were practically desperate to get near him. One even admitted they wanted Barron to collaborate on a “diss track against Kamala.” Whether or not the diss track ever happened is anyone’s guess, but the mere idea shows just how impossible normal college life was for him.

With classmates scheming for attention and the constant spotlight turning him into campus gossip, Barron finally tapped out of New York City life. For now, he’s traded in the crowded streets of Greenwich Village for the guarded walls of the White House. And honestly? No one’s surprised.