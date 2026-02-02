Epstein’s Alleged Ties to Putin Exposed With Secret ‘Honeytrap’ for the KGB

The newly released batch of Epstein files has raised questions about possible ties between the disgraced financier and Russian officials and the underworld. There are emails mentioning Putin and Moscow and references suggesting Epstein may have met the Russian President. This revelation explained Epstein’s ties to “Russian girls” and how he was able to fly them to the West at frequent intervals.

According to a source who spoke to the Daily Mail, “You have Andrew, Bill Gates, Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and all the rest placed in compromising positions on an island bristling with technology. It’s the world’s largest honeytrap operation. The Americans have been on this for years, but our lot have seemed more queasy about it, presumably because of the Royal link.”

In the newly released Epstein files, over 1000 pages name Putin and nearly 10,000 pages name Moscow. One email, sent by an anonymous source to Epstein on September 11, 2011, mentions, “Spoke with Igor. He said last time you were in Palm Beach, you told him you had an appointment with Putin on Sept 16 and that he could go ahead and book his ticket to Russia to arrive a few days before you.”

In a 2014 email from Japanese entrepreneur Joi, another reference to Epstein meeting Putin is made, as it mentions, “Hey Jeffrey, I wasn’t able to convince Reid to change his schedule to go meet Putin with you.” Reid here refers to Reid Hoffman, billionaire co-founder of LinkedIn.

In a 2010 email as well, Epstein’s ties with Russia were evident as he asked someone if they needed a Russian visa. He then also mentioned, “I have a friend of Putin’s, should I ask him?” There are also other messages that show how Epstein claimed that he could provide major information about Donald Trump to the Kremlin before the U.S. president’s 2018 summit with Putin.

In one message that Epstein had sent to the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland, he said that latter should, “suggest to putin, that lavrov [Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s veteran foreign minister], can get insight on talking to me [sic].”

As reported by The Sun, “The bombshell exchanges took place before the historic Helsinki summit with Trump and Putin in 2018 – where the Russian president faced claims of interfering in the 2016 US election.” Moreover, according to an FBI report, Epstein “was close to the former prime minister of Israel, Ehud Barak and trained as a spy under him.”

In 2013, Epstein sent an email to Barak that mentioned, “Putin will re do his staff in the summer, bringing only very trusted people closer… more info on phone or face to face.” This kind of correspondence essentially highlights Epstein’s connection to Putin and how deeply involved he might have been with the Russian socio-political situation along with its underground world.

Besides his ties with Putin, the latest bunch of files also bring forth President Trump’s name and his connection to underage women who were sexually exploited on the Epstein Island. Elon Musk’s name has also appeared in the files, adding him to the list of multiple other billionaires whose names have come up with the release of these Epstein documents.