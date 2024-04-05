Emma Roberts Details Steamy Kiss With Kim Kardashian on Horrow Show: "Had Her Gloss All Over Me"

On April 3, the hit FX anthology American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 will premiere its second half of season 12. The first five episodes of AHS: Delicate came to an end in October 2023, and starting on April 3, the remaining four episodes will air weekly. A new teaser featuring a Satanic cult theme suggests that there is a serious problem with Emma Roberts' character, rising actress Anna Alcott, who is seen eating bones and seeing spiders emerge from her belly. Kim Kardashian portrays publicist and best friend Siobhan Corbyn. Their turbulent friendship is seen in the scenes where they are kissing passionately one moment and then Siobhan smacking Anna in the face the next. Roberts spilled the steamy details about their intimate kiss while promoting the series on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I was like what and I just had her gloss all over my face. And so we had to do major cleanup in between every take because she has the most perfect glossed lips, obviously, and it was everywhere," she revealed.

But my sister was like, ''No, it's not, you kissed Kim Kardashian and you didn't tell me'',' Roberts said, referencing her younger sister Grace. "You can't just kiss Kim Kardashian and not tell everybody," Fallon added. "I know, but we do it, you forget about it and then seeing it, it looked so intense. But meanwhile, we were laughing because we kissed, and they said cut, and Kim looked at me and started laughing," the Scream Queens actress added. As per The Daily Mail, Roberts shared that she also sent her mother Kelly a creepy photo of herself with her lips stitched shut, to which she received a flattering reply. When she displayed their texts, her mother acknowledged that she was missing her spectacles.

Although critics sometimes credit Kardashian for "cleverly (leaning) into that Valley girl persona," the first half of AHS: Delicate debuted in September and garnered a one-star rating from The USA Today's Patrick Ryan in his season review. “Just when we thought we’d freed ourselves from ‘American Horror Story,’ which has been virtually unwatchable for nearly a decade, mega-producer (Ryan Murphy) lured us back into his gory, gimmicky fold,” Ryan wrote. “Not even Kardashian’s inspired casting can save this dreadful new season, which arrives stillborn with an exhausted riff on ‘Rosemary’s Baby.’”

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by JC Olivera

The SKIMS founder had earlier told Variety that it was fun to do a challenging role, “It’s really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow. I’m so excited for the experience.” She said, "Yes," when asked if she was attending acting classes to get ready. “I am, of course. It’s a challenge. I like to challenge myself.”