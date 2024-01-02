In a recent twist of lyrical rebellion, Green Day stirred the political pot by taking a jab at the 'MAGA agenda' during their live performance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve. While rocking out to their 2004 hit American Idiot, lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong altered the original line "I'm not a part of a redneck agenda" to the more politically charged "I'm not a part of the MAGA agenda," causing quite the controversy.

This lyrical tweak didn't sit well with Tesla and X CEO Elon Musk, who swiftly took to X to express his discontent. Musk, known for his outspoken nature, mocked the band, stating, "Green Day goes from raging against the machine to milquetoastedly raging for it 🤣🤣." The criticism from Musk, a notable figure in both technology and business, added fuel to the fire of discontent among Trump supporters.

Green Day goes from raging against the machine to milquetoastedly raging for it 🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 1, 2024

This isn't the first time Green Day has let its political colors fly. Back in 2016, during the American Music Awards, Armstrong led a chant of "No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA" while performing their song Bang Bang. Moreover, the band has a history of outspokenness against Donald Trump, and it seems this recent modification of lyrics has caught the attention of more than just their usual fanbase.

In an interview with Kerrang! in 2016, Armstrong expressed his concerns about Trump and his followers. He shared, "The worst problem I see about Trump is who his followers are. I actually feel bad for them because they’re poor, working-class people who can’t get a leg up. They're pissed off and he’s preyed on their anger," According to Armstrong, as reported by The Messenger, this move has led to Trump creating a concerning parallel to historical figures like Hitler. The lead singer said, "I don't even know how else to explain it. I wish I were over-exaggerating. And sometimes maybe I do over-exaggerate with Bush. But with Trump, I just can’t wait until he's gone."

Also did y'all suddenly forget their whole thing in 2016 during the AMAs

"No Trump! No KKK! NO FASCIST USA!"

This is not new at all. https://t.co/zggO1ykbZV — 💗💛💙FaeDee.bsky.social💙💛💗 (@FarewellDecency) January 1, 2024

In 2017, the band repurposed American Idiot to critique Trump, replacing the original target, George W. Bush. This shift in focus has stirred mixed reactions, with some praising the band for their boldness and others accusing them of selling out to a political agenda. The band also poked fun at Trump by selling a T-shirt that swapped his mug shot with the faces on the 1997 Nimrod album cover, playfully labeling him as 'the ultimate Nimrod,' as per The Daily Mail. Once, during a live performance, Armstrong took a moment to address the crowd, saying, "Don't hate our country, just hate our government."

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong replaced the words from ‘American Idiot’ with “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda”



Yes, because that’s totally what everyone is begging to hear..



They have become the American Idiots

pic.twitter.com/y23G2RrC98 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) January 1, 2024

Musk's disapproval aligns with the sentiments of conservative pundits who have blasted Green Day for the lyrical swap. Musk, often known for his unpredictable political leanings, has veered toward conservative politics in recent years, especially in critiquing President Joe Biden's administration.

