Elizabeth Hurley Addresses Rumours About Being the 'Older Woman' Who Took Prince Harry's Virginity

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, made headlines with revelations about his past experiences, particularly concerning the loss of his virginity. In his memoir Spare, he candidly shared an anecdote about an 'inglorious episode' involving an encounter with an older woman, sparking widespread speculation and inadvertently dragging actress Elizabeth Hurley into the storm.

The Duke of Sussex's account detailed an encounter with an older woman in Gloucestershire, England; she has been described as someone who enjoyed macho horses and treated him like a 'young stallion.' Despite the lack of explicit identification, conjecture quickly arose, fueled by the resemblance between Hurley and the characteristics outlined in the memoir. However, Hurley, 58, swiftly debunked these rumors, labeling them as 'absurd' and 'ridiculous' during an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

The actress clarified that she had never met Harry and then joked, "He said, 'She was English. She was older than me. It was in Gloucestershire.' And they were like, 'Ah, it’s Elizabeth.' It was absurd. It was ridiculous. It was like saying, 'He’s great-looking. He’s American.' Oh, it’s Andy Cohen..."

According to Mirror UK, in the wake of the speculation, another individual, Sasha Walpole, stepped forward, claiming to be the woman described in Harry's narrative. Walpole stated that the encounter occurred in 2001 during her 19th birthday celebration. She recounted a night filled with shots of tequila, Baileys, and sambuca, with Harry determined to lift her spirits following a recent breakup.

He wrote, "I mounted her quickly, after which she spanked my ass and sent me away. One of my many mistakes was letting it happen in a field, just behind a very busy pub. No doubt someone had seen us." Walpole, on the other hand, described the encounter as spontaneous and passionate, emphasizing that neither party had intended for it to happen. Despite Harry's alleged virgin status at the time, Walpole attested to his confidence and competence during the encounter, dispelling any notions of inexperience.

According to the Daily Mail, Sasha said, "It was instant, fiery, wham bam, between two friends. It was sparky because we shouldn't have been doing it." She added, "We didn't set out to do it– it wasn't premeditated and I didn't know he was a virgin. There were no virgin vibes– he seemed to know what he was doing. It was quick, wild, and exciting. We were both drunk. It wouldn't have happened if we weren't."

While the revelation of Prince Harry's past experiences has captured public attention, it also raises broader discussions about privacy, celebrity culture, and the intersection of personal narratives with public scrutiny. The Duke of Sussex's decision to include such personal details in his memoir reflects a growing trend of public figures opting for transparency and authenticity in their storytelling, albeit at the risk of heightened public interest and speculation.