When Hugh Grant Cheated on Elizabeth Hurley for This Reason: "Was Not in a Good Frame of Mind"

Hugh Grant cheated on his ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley over two decades ago. In a surprising revelation back in 2021, during an episode of Marc Maron's WTF podcast on March 11, the 60-year-old actor shared that he was not in a good frame of mind during the production of his 1995 movie Nine Months. That infamously led to his encounter with sex worker Divine Brown, putting him in the unwanted limelight.

Grant candidly admitted that he had a sense of unease about the release of his first Hollywood film, Nine Months. Grant explained, "I was about to launch my first Hollywood film – my timing was impeccable. My problem was – that was my first Hollywood film and I'd just been to see it. The film was about to come out a week or two after that, and I had a bad feeling about it. I went to see a screening. Everyone in it was brilliant, but I was so atrocious that I was not in a good frame of mind." According to Page Six, he decided to have a "Ken Russell kind of lunch" in search of solace. This, however, led to his arrest in Los Angeles for engaging in a sexual act with Brown in a car in exchange for $60.

According to The Guardian, as a consequence of his actions, Grant was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and attend an AIDS education program. In a statement released at the time, he expressed remorse: "Last night I did something completely insane. I have hurt people I love and embarrassed people I work with. For both things, I am more sorry than I can ever possibly say." He emphasized his deep regret and apologized for his behavior in the statement released then.

Grant and Hurley, who were together for more than a decade, faced a huge backlash after the news blew out of proportion. The couple's relationship was put under scrutiny, and the news put a strain on their relationship to a great extent. While Grant has now shed light on his state of mind during that time, there has been no immediate response from Hurley or her representatives regarding his recent comments.

This revelation from Grant offers a glimpse into the personal struggles and emotional turmoil he experienced during a critical moment in his career. The comments also show that celebrities face their own inner issues and can make regrettable choices. However, Grant's honesty about his past behavior and a deeper understanding of the circumstances surrounding his infamous indiscretion showcase how one can grow out of it through self-introspection.

