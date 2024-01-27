Drew Barrymore Falls Victim to Deceptive Suitor Posing as NFL Player on Dating App: "I Feel So Dumb"

In the latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore revealed a humorous yet frustrating encounter with a deceptive suitor on a dating app. The actress recalled her experience of being misled by a man who claimed to be the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, only to later discover that he was a musician. Barrymore elated about the prospect of connecting with an NFL player, revealed, "This guy on my dating app said he was the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams. So I wrote to him and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I went to the first practice game. I was so frustrated being a girl from Los Angeles who loves football and we didn’t have any teams. And then I moved away to New York and then we got two teams. And it’s nice to meet you, my name is Drew.' "

However, sadly, her enthusiasm quickly turned to disappointment when she realized that the man was not related to the Los Angeles Rams, she shared, "He was not the quarterback for the L.A. Rams — he's a musician who thought he was being cute. How should I feel about this?" Sharing her agitation on the show, Barrymore did not mince words and exclaimed, “The guy was like, ‘Hey, Drewski,’ and I was like, ‘I hate you … You pithy, deceiving, playful — you’ve made me feel stupid. I don’t know who you are. I feel so dumb. Why did we have to get off on this foot? I hate you!'”

As per Page Six, the actress, who has been vocal about her experiences with dating apps, openly discussed her inclination to abandon them altogether. Barrymore highlighted the hurdles of meeting strangers online and the difficulties associated with virtual interactions.

She remarked, "Every time I get on there it does not feel great. I always last five days. And this time my app has changed where it shows people like you so it’s very flattering ... but I don’t know who anyone is, and it just feels scary to go out with a stranger." To which Matthews added, "Newsflash, that is how they work! You’re not supposed to know them. You don’t go on a dating app to meet people you already know."

As per People, Barrymore, divorced in 2016 from art consultant Will Kopelman, has been open about the struggles of finding love again. She confessed, "Every once in a while, I think I force myself to put myself out there almost as a box to check. I am like, 'Oh, let's not lose sight of this.' Every once in a while, I'll go on a date because it's a very human, natural thing to do. I feel like it would be unhealthy to cut it out completely, so I'm trying it to just the normal female, single [thing]. ... I love the stories that come out of it."

As the actress contemplates her future in the realm of online dating, her candid stories continue to resonate with those navigating similar experiences. Barrymore's humorous take on the complexities of single life provides a refreshing and relatable perspective, reminding audiences that love and relationships, in the digital age, can be a mix of surprises, laughter, and the occasional frustration.