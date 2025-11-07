Dr. Oz Links Dementia and Obesity as Trump Slumps Just Feet Away — Netizens Call Out the Awkward Irony

Donald Trump’s health has been a matter of grave concern ever since he was elected as the U.S. President for the second time. Recently, Trump was seen slumping during an announcement by Dr. Mehmet Oz, Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, who talked about the connections between obesity and dementia.

As reported by the Irish Star, Dr. Oz, “participated in the announcement of a Trump administration deal with drugmakers Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk that will ‘expand coverage and reduce prices’ for popular obesity drugs Zepbound and Wegovy.”

Dr. Oz took the stage during the announcement and talked about the effects of obesity as he said, “knees don’t hurt, people don’t have heart attacks, renal failure, dementia. All the things we know are associated with obesity and much more.”

However, his words drew attention online for an entirely different reason. While Dr. Oz was talking about dementia and obesity, Trump could be seen slumping over his desk. The irony of the situation led to netizens commenting critically about the President’s health.

Taking to X, Mike Nellis, a senior organizer for Kamala Harris’s campaign, posted, “Dr. Oz linking obesity to dementia while Trump’s slumped over at his desk is absolutely a choice.” Users also came forward with pictures of Trump falling asleep at various events, as one user said, “Self awareness level -348.”

One user pointed out, “This is a perfect metaphor for the government.” Another one had a direct question for Dr. Oz, “Hey Dr. Oz, Have you checked out your Big Mac boss recently?”

Concerns about Trump’s health have recently surged after the news broke that he underwent an MRI during his second official checkup in six months became public. However, apart from Trump saying that everything turned out to be fine in the MRI results, there has not been much information on the same. When Karoline Leavitt was pushed for more details on this MRI and why such a specific procedure was done on Trump, she dodged the question diplomatically and did not provide a clear answer.

Moreover, Trump’s recent behavior at CBS News’ 60 Minutes also led to concerns. When he was asked about Venezuela and if the US was going to war with them, the President said, “I doubt it, I don’t think so. They’ve been treating us very badly, not only on drugs. They’ve dumped hundreds of thousands of people into our country that we didn’t want.”

He also appeared to be confused about Changpeng Zhao, the co-founder of the world’s largest crypto exchange, whom he had pardoned back in October and who had allegedly caused “significant harm to US national security.” When asked about him, Trump told CBS’s Norah O’Donnell, “I know he got a four-month sentence or something like that and I heard it was a Biden witch hunt.”

His responses, combined with his clear fatigue and confusion during multiple recent events, have only made the rumors of his declining health worse. The general American population is increasingly becoming concerned about the fact that there might be something actually wrong with Trump that is not being made public.