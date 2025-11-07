“He Needs a Haircut” – Donald Trump’s ‘Cotton-Candy Hair Beret’ Sparks Online Buzz as He Ditches His Signature Look

Every once in a while, instead of his politics, Donald Trump’s hair and makeup become the center of discussion. Something similar happened, as the president met Central Asian leaders this week and netizens noticed that he was flaunting something other than his signature hairstyle.

During the summit and dinner with presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, viewers tuning in to the livestream couldn’t help but comment on Trump’s changing look.

“Trump is having a bit of an Ace Ventura hair day,” one user remarked, sharing a close-up screenshot that quickly circulated online. Another person joined in, joking, “This isn’t related to SNAP, (well, maybe it is), but Trump’s little cotton candy hair beret is really starting to make his head look square. Perhaps it is.”

The comments didn’t stop there. As the video spread, users pointed out what appeared to be Trump’s noticeably paler complexion. “This is the first time I’ve seen Trump pale and not orange,” one person posted. Someone else added, “Watching President Trump in his meeting with press questions. He needs a haircut. Don’t they ever check his hair??”

Trump is having a bit of an Ace Ventura hair day pic.twitter.com/uIhMAHpvlS — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) November 6, 2025

Besides his changed hairstyle, his lack of tan also became a trending topic on X. The orange-inflected tone, long dubbed the “Mar-a-Lago face,” has become a signature part of his image. “It’s not the first time,” noted one user, “but Trump is rarely seen without that trademark hue.”

However, despite a significant focus on Trump’s looks, the summit in Washington carried substantial political weight as well. For the first time in decades, Central Asian leaders gathered for talks that centered on business, trade, and global minerals, particularly the rare earth elements the region is known for.

Trump was joined by Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Turkmenistan’s Serdar Berdymukhamedov, Kyrgyzstan’s Sooronbai Jeenbekov, Uzbekistan’s Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and Tajikistan’s Emomali Rakhmon. Each praised Trump and also highlighted the fact that it was refreshing to see a U.S. president take genuine interest in their nations’ economies.

It’s worth noting that the Central Asian leaders meeting with Trump had plenty of reasons to be excited. The region holds some of the world’s largest deposits of rare-earth minerals and produces roughly half of the world’s uranium. Yet despite its natural wealth, foreign investment has not been as much as it should have been.

Trump thanks all the Central Asia leaders for coming to DC The president notes these nations formed the core of the Asian Silk Road Critical minerals is a top agenda item in this region. Almost $18 trillion in investment pic.twitter.com/IyfzzrqRG6 — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) November 7, 2025

In 2023, Kazakhstan alone sent $3.07 billion worth of critical minerals to China and $1.8 billion to Russia, while exports to the United States reached only $544 million, according to the Irish Star.

Coinciding with the summit, a cross-party coalition of senators introduced a bill to dismantle Cold War-era trade barriers that have restricted U.S. investment in post-Soviet Central Asia.

Earlier in the week, Trump also appeared to have struck a brief thaw with China’s leader, Xi Jinping, over disputes between the two nations surrounding rare earth exports.

While Trump’s meeting with the Central Asian leaders remains politically significant, his hair and makeup did steal a significant part of the show. Given how obsessed Trump has been with his looks and his public appearance, it’s only natural that netizens noticed the changes in his hair and skin color.