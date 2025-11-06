Donald Trump’s Reaction to Man Collapsing at The Oval Office Leaves Internet Fuming – “No Humanity”

At an Oval Office event on Thursday, an unidentified man appeared to faint during Donald Trump‘s announcement of a new weight loss drug deal with pharmaceutical manufacturers Eli Lilly and Company and Novo Nordisk. The man stationed behind Trump during the session appeared to pass out when Trump stood up from behind the Resolute Desk and witnessed the health emergency from afar, drawing flak online.

Medical emergency in the White House as someone collapses pic.twitter.com/ZoUc6hVkwr — Acyn (@Acyn) November 6, 2025

Mehmet Oz, who is Administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, rushed over to the man’s aid while Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was seen quietly leaving the Oval Office premises in the clips that have surfaced online. The Oval Office event was briefly halted post the medical emergency.

The Internet exploded with indignation after seeing Trump’s reaction. “Trump’s rare flicker of humanity lasts exactly 12 seconds, longer than his attention span for the 47 million Americans without healthcare, but shorter than his golf game delays,” wrote a furious user. “And Trump just stands there not knowing what to do,” added another.

On X, folks are mostly baffled. “Trump looks like he’s standing by to steal the guy’s wallet,” a comment read. “Trump had to stand up — that was his crisis,” read a second. “Some guy just passed out at Trump’s briefing and Trump just looked annoyed,” read a third comment on the clip.

Similar thoughts from netizens flooded the social media platform. “Notice Trump does nothing,” pointed out a person. “A person collapsed in the Oval Office and they just kept the cameras rolling. No pause. No concern. No humanity. This isn’t a presidency. It’s a stage show that can’t break character,” another added. “A medical emergency happening at HHS press conference is peak irony,” wrote another comment.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared an update on the man’s health in a statement that read, “During the Most Favored Nations Oval Office Announcement, a representative with one of the companies fainted. The White House Medical Unit quickly jumped into action, and the gentleman is okay. The Press Conference will resume shortly.”

JUST IN: The man who fainted in the Oval Office is OKAY, per the White House “A representative with one of the companies fainted. The White House medical unit quickly jumped into action, and the gentleman is OKAY.” Thank GOD! pic.twitter.com/kZJzTa7o6I https://t.co/ucnVLKr8XY — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 6, 2025

At the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump said that he was “thrilled to announce that the two world’s largest pharmaceutical manufacturers, Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, have agreed to offer their most popular GLP-1 weight loss drug — I call it the fat drug, remember — at drastic discounts.”

“It’s a triumph for American patients that will save lives and improve the health of millions and millions of Americans,” Trump told reporters, and he went on to add, “You think Biden could have done this? I don’t think so.”

Meanwhile, the White House released a statement on the deal, which they described as “historic.” An excerpt from the statement read, “The agreement represents a historic reduction in prices for Americans on the two drugs with the highest annual expenditures in the United States, both of which help adults struggling with diabetes, heart disease (Ozempic and Wegovy only), obesity, and other conditions.”

The White House further explained that as part of the deal, Ozempic and Wegovy prices will drastically reduce from $1,000 and $1,350 per month, respectively, to $350 if purchased via TrumpRx. And upon approval, Zepbound and Orforglipron prices will veer from $1,086 per month to an average of $346 on an exclusive purchase through TrumpRx.