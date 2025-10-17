Trump’s Remark About Cutting Drug Prices by ‘500%’ Sparks Online Reactions

Donald Trump’s mathematical incompetence has struck again. This time, the president is being called out for claiming that he has managed to reduce the cost of drugs. It is not the claim itself that has gotten him in trouble, but the outrageous percentage of the reduction that did.

The President recently announced a new program that would help people get IVF treatments at a reduced cost. At the same time, the 79-year-old was heard making a claim that he himself admitted was “hard to believe.”

“Now I’m getting them down… 500, 600, 800%. In some cases, even more than that,” he declared while talking about the reduction in drug prices. He then noted how his words might be hard to believe. The President seems to have missed the point yet again when it comes to how discounts work.

A 100% discount on commodities or services would mean people get it for free of cost. Ensuring a discount of anything above that would mean that an individual would get paid for the medication.

What’s hard to believe is you thinking you can lower anything more than 100% — Marlene Robertson🇨🇦 (@marlene4719) October 16, 2025

He had previously boasted about the same in July. Trump was heard saying how he planned on reducing the cost of the medications by “1,000%, 600%, 500%, 1,500%.” The claim had left people scratching their heads while questioning if the President had any understanding of numbers at all.

Reducing the cost of IVF treatments would undoubtedly assist Americans without burning a hole in their pockets like it is at the moment. A CNBC report reveals that Americans pay up to 271% more than people in other countries.

The decision made in the interest of the public did not stop them from mocking the president online. Social media users were quick to call him out for his outrageous claim, which was quite “hard to believe.”

“Trump is right! It is hard to believe that he got drug prices down 500, 600, 800 percent. It is also hard to believe that no one can explain how percentages work to Trump,” one user wrote. “Quite hard to believe any price cuts of over 100%,” a second noted.

A third noted how several people in the Trump administration aren’t as “ignorant as he is” and how they have graduated from some prestigious colleges. “But not a single one of them has the courage to tell the doofus you can’t reduce the price of anything more than 100%,” the same user added.