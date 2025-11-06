Dr. Oz Calls Trump ‘Wonderful Man’ After He Freezes During Oval Office Emergency—RFK Jr. Slammed for ‘Fleeing’

A shocking moment unfolded inside the Oval Office on November 6 as a guest suddenly collapsed and President Donald Trump stood frozen near his desk. Trump was surrounded by a group of pharmaceutical executives, unveiling a pricing deal to reduce the cost of weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic. Among the attendees was Gordon Findlay, a pharma company rep, who collapsed while CEO of Eli Lilly David Ricks was speaking.

“Gordon, you’re OK?” Ricks can be heard saying in the now-viral video before Dr. Mehmet Oz, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator, quickly jumped into action. While several people immediately rushed to help the man in need, the president, who was seated at the Resolute Desk, stood up. He barely moved to offer any help. His bizarre, frozen expressions were captured by Andrew Harnik of Getty while an emergency unfolded right behind him.

Journalist Aaron Rupar shared the photo and wrote, “incredible photo that’s definitely worth at least 1,000 words,” while giving credit to the photographer.

incredible photo that’s definitely worth at least 1,000 words from Andrew Harnik of Getty pic.twitter.com/FC2gHPoG4x — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 6, 2025

The backlash was inevitable as netizens analyzed Trump’s expressions and concluded that he must have been unhappy that his event was hijacked because of that guest.

“When the President can’t fake that he just doesn’t care,” commented an X user. Another labeled Trump’s unwillingness to help as “a complete lack of empathy,” and added that he had “zero concern for anyone other than himself, likely only upset that this ruined his press conference.”

Another angry netizen commented, “Just standing there like the narcissist [expletive language] that he is. Pissed off that some [expletive language] had the nerve to ruin his presser. Worst person on the planet.”

“It’s poetic, really. A person dying behind Trump, and he’s just there — frozen, confused, wondering whether his diaper’s gonna hold another press conference. No empathy. No instinct. No leadership. Just performance,” wrote someone else.

It’s poetic, really. A person dying behind Trump, and he’s just there — frozen, confused, wondering whether his diaper’s gonna hold another press conference. No empathy. No instinct. No leadership. Just performance. — Frank C (@FrankC164) November 6, 2025

Amid all the backlash, Dr. Oz came forward to praise Donald Trump for his heartwarming gesture. He called the 79-year-old president a “wonderful man” for speaking over the phone with the wife of the man who fainted during the event.

While speaking to the press, Oz revealed what happened when the cameras stopped rolling.

“I’ll tell you a story that speaks loudly to the kind of person the president is,” he began saying. He then added, “So, I wanted to speak to the wife to let her know what was happening, but also to comfort her. The president saw me in the corridor and he came over and said, ‘Who are you talking to?'”

After Oz told him, Trump replied, “Give me the phone.”

“He talked to her and got her much calmer than I could have done. And I just think he’s just a wonderful human being—that he would take time. He could’ve gone and done ten other things, but he actually cared that the wife of a man that he’s never met before felt in a safer place,” Dr. Oz further said.

Dr. Oz describes what happened when cameras cut in the Oval Office today when a person fainted mid-announcement. He said Trump spoke on the phone to the wife of the man who fainted and calmed her down. pic.twitter.com/mC4LsP0uua — Jake Traylor (@jake__traylor) November 6, 2025

Meanwhile, Donald Trump wasn’t the only one whose initial response to the emergency drew scrutiny. Netizens caught RFK Jr. allegedly “fleeing” the room as soon as the man fainted.

Medical emergency in the White House as someone collapses pic.twitter.com/ZoUc6hVkwr — Acyn (@Acyn) November 6, 2025

An X user questioned, “Medical emergency, and our top medical official runs for the door. How is our top medical official not a doctor?”

“Why did RFK run off like he’d seen a ghost or something? lol,” wrote another.

Netizens weren’t ready to buy the argument that he went to “get some help.”

Someone wrote, “It’s pretty funny that our Secretary of Health ran as soon as he saw someone needing medical aid. Run Bobby, run!”

Later, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt issued a statement saying Findlay was fine after the White House administered medical care.

“During the Most Favored Nations Oval Office Announcement, a representative with one of the companies fainted. The White House Medical Unit quickly jumped into action, and the gentleman is okay,” she said.