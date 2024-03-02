Donna Kelce Poised on Becoming a Brand Sensation Herself With $5 Million Worth of Deals

Donna Kelce is poised to become a brand sensation with $5 million worth of deals waiting for her partnership. The brand 'Mama Kelce' is set to launch as a nationwide cookie brand. The US Sun has learned from a source close to the Kelce family that several sponsors are lining up to work with the Kelce family matriarch. Donna, a former executive in the banking industry, has previously collaborated with companies such as Pillsbury, KIND Foods, and Barefoot Wine.

According to insiders, investors have reportedly approached Travis Kelce's mother about launching her Mama Kelce cookie brand countrywide, with a large budget of $5 million in mind. Endorsement deals are pouring in for the mother of two famous NFL players, and a reality program depicting her life is being planned by one TV firm. The concept of a 'cookie travel show,' in which Donna travels the nation in pursuit of the best cookies available, is being promoted by another channel.

Half BBQ, half Cheesesteak, just the way I like it! Thanks, @PapaJohns for celebrating my two sons and the fans in Philly and KC! #ad pic.twitter.com/ebxzFyuCRg — Donna Kelce (@dkelce1) February 10, 2023

An insider has claimed that Kelce senior is enjoying her time in the spotlight and is 'naturally a target for big brands because she represents family values by being a loving and caring mother.' "She's always smiling, thinking of others, and has two sons who are NFL stars with excellent reputations," the source said before adding, "It's a perfect combo." According to reports, she is in negotiations for many other deals, including one worth $1 million from Hershey every year and an extended contract worth $300,000 from Ziploc for the recent Super Bowl, which would bring home $2 million for two years.

A2: Mama Kelce is such a positive image for lots of fans, and now that people are paying attention to who she’s sitting with, it’s a great mechanism for shining a fun, positive light onto whatever brand pays for it next #PopChat — Emma Stevens (@emcatco) October 6, 2023

Sketchers is also interested in paying her $3.6 million over three years to serve as an ambassador. "It’s only the beginning for her, and it’s no surprise at all that so many brands are wanting to work with her," the insider concluded. "She is a role model." State Farm's Head of Marketing Alyson Griffin told Marketing Brew that Kelce is a positive image since her son has started dating Lover hitmaker, Taylor Swift. “I liked the angle of Jason and Jason’s mom,” Griffin said. “They were already getting a lot of attention for Travis and Taylor, and we didn’t want to compete with that. We wanted to enhance it.”

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Gregory Shamus

Meanwhile, fashion labels are benefiting from "Traylor's" popularity as well. Kelce wore J. Logan Home during his pre-game arrivals, and the brand's website traffic has increased by 65% recently. “As a young brand, it’s always exciting when we are introduced to a new client, when the client happens to be a fashionable footballer whose name is on almost everyone’s lips, we have no choice but to appreciate the exposure for the J. Logan Home brand, and for the growth of the business it has caused,” designer J. Logan exclusively told WWD. As the 'Traylor' brand appeals to the crowd, marketing brands are betting on 'Mama Kelce' as their next big thing.