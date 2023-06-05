Drew Barrymore Hails Taylor Swift as the Perfect Role Model for Women Post Attending the 'Eras Tour'

Talk show host and actress, Drew Barrymore recently hailed Taylor Swift as the perfect "role model for women". The Charlie's Angels star shared an appreciation post on Instagram calling the Lavender Haze songstress "a transcending star". Barrymore was in attendance at the 'Eras Tour' with her daughters and cousin Sadie.

She gushed about Swift in the lengthy post captioning, "I cried so hard when you sang welcome to 'New York'. I moved here not knowing where my life was going. And I actually found myself so happy in this chapter. I also cried watching my daughters and cousin Sadie watch and love and sing to someone so admirable. you. I Love You Taylor Swift!!!!!!!! You are the role model all of us girls and women need. Thank you for one of the best nights of our lives. We are so lucky to have seen your show. Your oh so giving 3 hour show. Ps we listen to you on vinyl every morning to get ready for our day. You transcend. And make life beautiful. Everyone passing beaded bracelets around. Witnessing the good."

Barrymore attended the concert on May 28 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, during the third night of Swift stop. She was not the only one attending the New Jersey leg of the music concert. According to Today, Aaron Rodgers, author Jenny Han, actress Lola Tung, and actress Mariska Hargitay were also present in the massive crowd.

The 50 First Dates actress, Drew Barrymore, was moved to tears when Swift surprise performed Welcome to New York, a track from her 2014 album, 1989. Barrymore, who shares two daughters, Olive and Frankie, with ex-husband Will Kopelman, was vocal about the whole live musical experience she had while watching Swift perform her favorite track.

Barrymore also revealed that 'Swifties' traded beaded bracelets during the concert and it was heartwarming to witness 'something so beautiful' in a lifetime. The Bejeweled singer too expressed her gratitude towards the New Jersey crowd with an adorable Instagram post - "Yeahhhh so the last three nights were a dreamscape and totally overwhelming. I love every single one of you who came to those 3 shows in Jersey, all 217,625 of you," Swift wrote.

She continued, "@phoebebridgers, I'll miss you out here my dude, thanks for the duets and the dressing room heart to hearts. I was so excited to welcome @owennmusic to the Eras Tour! And @icespice i love youuuu and I'm still buzzing from getting to sing with you all three nights! This tour has become my entire personality." The 'Eras Tour' will soon be held in Chicago, and Swift also announced the Latin American leg of the tour.