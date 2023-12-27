Former Donald Trump Lawyer Accuses Alina Habba of Violating the Attorney-Client Privilege

During Donald Trump's ongoing fraud trial, Alina Habba has assumed several critical positions, acting not only as Trump's legal spokesperson but also representing a handful of former Trump employees, according to ABC News reports. However, recent events have cast a shadow over her credibility. Habba faced allegations of making imprudent public disclosures, potentially violating the esteemed attorney-client privilege. Tim Parlatore leveled these accusations against her. Parlatore had previously withdrawn from the ex-president's legal team earlier in the year. This happened just before Trump faced an indictment in the case involving classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Parlatore was a guest on the live broadcast of Laura Coates' show on CNN not long ago. There he said, "Look, as lawyers we sometimes disagree with our clients but we don't go out and tell the whole world that 'I advised my client of something and he disagreed. That's about the ethical rules." "You can't talk about privileged communications when you provide advice to the client that is between you and the client not between you and the cameras; that's insane," he added. According to Raw Story reports, the legal team of former President Trump is grappling with a challenging decision regarding his $250 million civil court trial.

Amid the Civil Fraud case, Trump is anticipated to testify for the second time on Monday. Adding to this, Habba made an appearance on Fox News alongside Martha MacCallum, seemingly engaging in a casual conversation regarding strategic planning with her prominent client. She said, "Let me be very clear: I discouraged the former president from getting on a stand with a gag order. I would never discourage the former president from testifying." She further elaborated by stating that their strategy so far has revolved around Trump testifying, emphasizing that it remains crucial for him to take the stand.

As per Habba's perspective, when Trump has no hidden agenda, the optimal course of action is to present this substantial witness. She said, "He's going to stand up and tell you the truth." Nevertheless, Habba expressed her belief that Trump sees no grounds to adhere to the court's decision in maintaining the gag order. "But the judge in this matter this week—we asked him to lift the gag order so that he could testify fully and completely," she said. "If [Trump] sees people whispering and creating a ruckus next to him, he has a right to address that so the record is complete and so do his lawyers," she added, as reported by Raw Story.

Trump's conduct, both within and outside the courtroom, coupled with the contentious messages shared on his website and across social media platforms, resulted in substantial fines imposed due to violations of a gag order. These actions prompted swift reactions and penalties. However, despite these repercussions, Trump staunchly refuted the allegations put forth by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Her team of prosecutors asserted that the real estate magnate, along with his adult sons, engaged in extensive fraudulent activities.

