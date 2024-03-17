Donald Trump’s Sanity Is Being Questioned by Voters, According to a Conservative Pollster

When questioned about voter concerns about President Joe Biden and Donald Trump during an appearance on MSNBC's The Weekend, Sarah Longwell said that people seem to hold them to two different standards. As reported by Raw Story, on Saturday, Alicia Menendez, co-host of The Weekend, questioned Longwell, "I wonder, Sarah, in your focus groups, how those two issues are bearing out, both - the question of the acuity of both of these candidates and the comparison points between the two of them."

Longwell replied, "Look, whether it is fair or not, voters don't question Trump's mental capacity, they are questioning his sanity. They question whether he is fit enough to be commander in chief from a moral and ethical standpoint." She said that Trump carries a big 'lunatic' energy and further added, "He just doesn't come off the same way that Biden does. So the concerns for voters around age do rest with President Biden." According to a recent Associated Press/NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey, about half of American citizens had doubts about Biden and Trump's mental faculties.

According to the results of a recent poll, there is a good chance that this presidential race will be more competitive than any other in recent memory due to concerns about mental health and age. As per AP News, Biden's next State of the Union speech might be seen as a kind of live audition for a second term, since more than half of respondents (63%) say they have little to no faith in his mental capacity to lead the country. A comparable but somewhat smaller portion (57%) believe that Trump is not cognitively and mentally fit for the position. Biden faces a significant danger since independents are far more likely to go for Trump as they have little faith in his mental faculties (80% vs. 56%). Democrats are typically more worried about Biden's mental state than Republicans are about Trump's.

Among Trump's linguistic gaffes was last year's campaign visit when he spoke concerningly about former President Barack Obama as if he were the current White House occupant. Trump committed several mistakes in his address at the conservative Pray Vote Stand conference. He first claimed to be "leading by a lot" against Barack Obama, mistaking him for President Joe Biden. Apart from this, in September last year, Trump misidentified former President George W. Bush and his brother Jeb Bush at a rally in South Carolina. These kinds of gaffes have led several of Trump's 2024 GOP opponents to express concern, implying that the former president may be experiencing cognitive deterioration. The irony of this whole situation is that the shoe is now on the other foot. Biden, Trump's rival who is most likely to face him in the 2024 presidential contest, is reportedly displaying signs of aging in his mental faculties. Biden and former president Trump are just three years apart in age.