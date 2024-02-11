Here's Vanessa Hudgens's Reaction to Swift and Kelce’s Relationship Comparison With High School Musical

The romantic connection between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has sparked a wave of memes, and the internet is relentless with its humor. Vanessa Hudgens even joined in on the fun, commenting on a meme that draws parallels between Swift and Kelce's relationship and the iconic High School Musical couple, Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez. According to PEOPLE, an X user wrote, “The Chiefs game and the Golden Globes being within hours of each other reminds me when Troy and Gabriella had the basketball game and the academic decathlon at the same time as the audition for the school music."

Responding to a fan's comment, Hudgens found the comparison "Hilarious." High School Musical, which premiered on the Disney Channel in 2006, features Hudgens as Montez, a brainy beauty, and her romantic interest, athlete Troy Bolton. The characters experience the highs and lows of high school romance across the three films. The particular scene mentioned by the social media commenter occurred in the first movie, as detailed by Hollywood Life. It depicted Bolton and Montez navigating challenges to achieve their shared aspiration of performing together in the school production.

the chiefs game and the golden globes being within hours of each other reminds me when Troy and Gabriella had the basketball game and the academic decathlon at the same time as the audition for the school musical — mia✨ PARIS N1 (@TheLuckyMia) January 7, 2024

While handling their various commitments, Montez and Bolton overcome challenges and successfully deliver their iconic "Breaking Free" duet. On social media, numerous users persist in drawing parallels between Swift and Kelce, likening their romance to a storyline straight out of High School Musical-coded. One user wrote on X, "Taylor having a concert across the world the same day as Travis is playing in the Super Bowl is so high school musical coded you can’t even make this up." In addition to this, Swift and Kelce have found themselves drawing comparisons to several other couples in the realm of pop culture.

taylor having a concert across the world the same day as travis is playing in the superbowl is so high school musical coded you can’t even make this up — katelyn (@noitskatelyn) January 29, 2024

Following their recent display of affection, embracing and kissing on the football field, fans drew parallels between the moment and a scene from A Cinderella Story. One person wrote on X, "Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce gave me such A Cinderella Story feels." Moreover, there's a curious case of life imitating art as both Swift and Hudgens find happiness in relationships with prominent athletes. Hudgens, in particular, recently exchanged vows with her Major League Baseball partner Cole Tucker, rumored to have signed a minor league contract with the Seattle Mariners. About her wedding, she said, “It was genuinely the most magical weekend of my life."

She further added, “I am so grateful that we got to have a private wedding, and it helped that I took everyone’s phones away." In the meantime, it appears that Swift and Kelce are under constant public scrutiny. Since going public with their relationship in September 2023, the duo has become the subject of commentary from both sports and entertainment enthusiasts. Celebrities, too, haven't refrained from expressing their thoughts on the blissful couple. Adding to that, Swift has been spotted in the stands, passionately supporting her boyfriend Kelce during game days throughout the 2023 season.