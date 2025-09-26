Donald Trump’s Ryder Cup Trip Fuels Mixed Reactions – Here’s How Much It Could Cost Taxpayers

Lately, Donald Trump has been focusing on sports in the United States. During the summer this year, he made headlines when he attended the FIFA Club World Cup final to present the trophy to Chelsea. He was also at the US Open in New York. Now, he is set to attend the Ryder Cup, which could cost an overwhelming $16 million.

According to the latest update by The Irish Star, Trump will delay his arrival at Bethpage, Long Island, for the Ryder Cup. This news has sparked some concerns, as the POTUS’s attendance at the US Open final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in Flushing Meadows raised eyebrows.

Since he was present at the high-profile game, extra security measures were taken, including additional screenings for the spectators. This resulted in a long queue outside the main show court, and the match was delayed by 37 minutes. As it was reported, many fans failed to watch the game from the very beginning despite the match starting later than scheduled. Some of the people at the stadium were clearly not happy with the setback. On that day, when Trump was shown on the big screen, many booed him.

This might not be the case for the Ryder Cup, as the play begins on Friday. The opening foursomes match is slated to begin at 7:10 am ET on Friday, with four football matches scheduled to begin from 12:25 pm ET. According to the Irish Star, the POTUS will attend the afternoon session on Friday.

Meanwhile, another concern has sparked due to the potentially heavy amount Trump’s attendance might cost the taxpayers. Irish Star reports that Trump was issued an invitation “a number of weeks ago” by the PGA of America CEO Derek Sprague. While no official operation amount has been publicly disclosed, with the President’s attendance, the Ryder Cup could mark one of the largest expenses in the sport’s history.

Air Force One, which he would take to arrive at Long Island, operates at about $265,000 per hour. Considering this, Donald Trump’s decision to attend Ryder Cup could result in a whopping $16M, including local policing, Secret Service protection, accommodation, and other security arrangements.

Despite the concerns, US Captain Keegan Bradley shared excitement about Trump’s attendance. “I think this is going to be a sporting event to remember across any sport.”

“Then you add on the president of the United States standing there, I really think it’s going to be something that everyone will remember forever,” he shared.

European Captain Luke Donald shared the same sentiment. “I think that you have to respect the Office and the fact that he wants to come and show support is a good thing. He loves golf is all I’m going to say,” said Donald.