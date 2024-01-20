In the aftermath of a legal spectacle featuring the looming prospect of Donald Trump facing expulsion from the courtroom, E. Jean Carroll's expert witness, advice columnist, testified that the potential cost of rectifying the damage caused by Trump's defamation could soar to an astonishing $12.1 million. It's important to note that this hefty sum does not even account for any potential punitive damages. During Thursday's proceedings, Ashlee Humphreys, a professor from Northwestern University, quantified the impact of Trump's two statements, where he vehemently denied sexually assaulting Carroll and even claimed to have never met her. CBS News reported on Humphreys' efforts to gauge how many individuals witnessed and believed these statements.

Furthermore, Humphreys shared her examination of the diverse audience exposed to Trump's statements via different media platforms, shedding light on the extensive reach of the remarks. She also delved into the potential expenses associated with a campaign aimed at restoring Carroll's tarnished reputation. In the ongoing legal battle, the presiding judge has already ruled that Trump's statements were defamatory, leaving the jury with the responsibility of ascertaining the appropriate compensation for Carroll. It's worth noting that in a separate legal proceeding last year, the jury found Trump accountable for both sexual abuse and another instance of defamation.

In E. Jean Carroll case, expert says Trump could owe $12M or more

As reported by USA Today, Michael Madaio, Trump's lawyer, questioned Humphreys on if she 'could tell the difference' between the nature of attacks aimed at Carroll stemming from her allegations against Trump and those originating from his 2019 denials. Humphreys said that her analysis focused on scrutinizing the online assaults directed at Carroll, particularly those embedded in comments on online articles featuring Trump's statements. Notably, she highlighted instances where the language 'mirrored Trump's own words.' Her ultimate assessment underscored the profound and detrimental impact on Carroll's journalistic reputation, characterizing it as 'severe.'

Humphreys also highlighted a transformation in public perception of Carroll, revealing that a prelude analysis of comments about her portrayed a figure known for truthfulness—a sassy advice columnist. However, following Trump's defamatory statements, Humphreys asserted that Carroll's image shifted dramatically, now characterized as a 'liar' and even labeled 'a Democratic operative.' The estimated cost for rectifying the damage to Carroll's reputation, according to Humphreys, can range from $7.3 million to $12.1 million. In a self-examination prompted by her attorney, Roberta Kaplan, Carroll also acknowledged being the subject of mean tweets during that particular period.

However, the journalist clarified that she hadn't faced rape or death threats and avoided being labeled a Democratic operative opposing Trump. Kaplan added weight to the case by showing a short video of Trump restating his denial of Carroll's allegations in a New Hampshire speech. During the trial, Kaplan and Carroll's legal team consistently highlighted Trump's continuous allegedly defamatory remarks, even in recent times. Their aim is not just compensation to restore Carroll's reputation, but they're urging the jury to consider broader consequences when awarding damages.

