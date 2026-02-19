Donald Trump’s Niece Mary Shares a Pic of ‘Best People’ at Her Wedding

Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump, who got married to her girlfriend Ronda Cress in October last year, shared a photo of the “best people” at her wedding, which took place in Arizona, and the couple later celebrated with a close-knit circle of people in New York.

Mary Trump, an author and psychologist, reacted to a photo of veteran musician Nils Lofgren and his wife, Amy Aiello Lofgren. The black-and-white photo was shared by Amy Aiello Lofgren on her X profile and the caption on it read, “Love Nils Lofgren every day.”

Reacting to the aforementioned picture, Mary Trump wrote, “This picture of my two favorite people, who were the Best People at my wedding, was taken just before Ronda and I got married. I love it – and them.”

Meanwhile, Amy Aiello Lofgren dropped this comment on Mary Trump’s post: “We love Mary Trump and her beautiful wife Ronda. The secrets out we were in their wedding. It was an honor of a lifetime. True American heroes.”

This picture of my two favorite people, who were the Best People at my wedding, was taken just before Ronda and I got married. I love it–and them. https://t.co/qhEOI3owkI — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) February 18, 2026

Earlier this month, Mary Trump shared a Substack thread titled “The Art of Living, Part I,” in which she introduced the world to her wife Ronda Cress. Talking about their intimate wedding, Mary Trump wrote, “At our wedding in Arizona and the wedding celebration we held in New York a month later, we realized we were surrounded by friends and family who, to a person, not only made our lives better, but also made us want to be better people.”

The author talked about her love story with Ronda and why they decided to keep the news of their marriage private. Referring to Donald Trump as her “vindictive uncle,” Mary Trump wrote in her piece earlier this month, “While Ronda was still at the DOJ, we were very careful to keep our relationship private because of my very vindictive uncle, and, especially while she was deciding if she could stay at DOJ, I didn’t want to risk exposing her to his retribution. After Ronda resigned, it didn’t seem necessary to go public, especially while she was figuring out her next steps.”

Mary Trump’s wife Ronda Cress previously used to work for the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice. However, she resigned in May last year.

Some news . . .https://t.co/MxFpZD9moj — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) February 2, 2026

In an entry on January 12 this year titled ‘Reader, I Married Her,’ Mary Trump announced the news of her wedding. “In October, the two of us were married in front of a small group of some of our family and closest friends. Today, I continue to be stunned by my greatest good fortune. I am married not only to the love of my life but to my best friend. Because I opened myself to the possibility that was held out to me almost a year ago, my other relationships have deepened in new and unexpected ways. I am happy in a way I never would have dared imagine,” Mary Trump wrote sharing the news, accompanied by a few snippets of the festivities.

Mary Trump, a vocal critic of her uncle, shared a post mocking Donald Trump. “Many people have told me I should change my last name, but instead, Donald should change his. “Donald Epstein” has a nice ring to it, don’t you think,” she wrote on X and has now pinned the post on her profile.