Donald Trump’s Lesbian Niece Fears for Her Own Safety Under Trump’s Deportation Crackdown—Says “They Can Do This to Anybody”

Donald Trump’s niece, Mary, is known as a vocal critic of his uncle. In particular, she has been actively issuing bold statements since the POTUS took over the White House for the second time. Now, Mary Trump has once again issued a warning to Americans in light of her uncle’s administration’s controversial treatment of Kilmar Abergo Garcia, an immigrant Maryland father.

Garcia was wrongfully kidnapped by the administration without due process and deported to the notorious El Salvador prison despite the lack of evidence linking him to any gang.

The CECOT prison is known for its human rights violations, and Garcia’s deportation to a place like that had been deemed abhorrent by many. The Trump administration repeatedly accused him of being a terrorist gang member, and despite the court order demanding his return, Mary’s uncle continues to defy it.

“Trump is finally doing what he’s been gearing up to do,” said his niece. “In fact, what he’s been telling us he’s going to do since the first Trump administration: he’s openly defying the courts and essentially rendering the rule of law inoperative,” Mary added.

She further slammed her uncle’s “egregious upending of the Constitutional order.” “The Trump regime has made it clear it will not be following court orders and will, in fact, direct [Department of Justice] attorneys to obfuscate, delay, and deliberately misinterpret judge’s instructions.”

“Maryland Man” Kilmar Garcia is NOT an MS-13 Member. There is no evidence from Pam Bondi. Furthermore, how TF did we get Russian Hostages back to America, but cannot get Garcia back? Donald Trump is a lawless tyrant. pic.twitter.com/2Kqn2wfI6i — Jeremy H🇺🇸 (@jeremyfromga) April 15, 2025

Mary continued, “The judiciary is a [co-equal] branch of government designed to act as a check on the executive branch, among other things.” She noted that since her uncle came into power, the order has been “consistently and brazenly challenged.”

She further slammed Stephen Miller, his advisor, for misrepresenting the 9-0 Supreme Court order. “The spin regarding Abergo Garcia’s status that’s now coming out of thr Trump White House and DOJ has escalated rapidly and gotten increasingly dark. All of it is in service of justifying their unjustifiable illegal deportations,” Mary added.

Stephen Miller was 100% dishonest about the 9-0 Supreme Court ruling in the Oval Office today. You are being lied to, America. pic.twitter.com/bMbRnvo79q — Tom Caestecker (@tomcaestecker) April 14, 2025

Mary Trump further expressed disgust at press secretary Karoline Leavitt for claiming that Kilmar is a domestic abuser, citing a civil protective order filed by his wife in 2021, which, notably, she did not follow through. “Yes, none of what Leavitt says about Mr. Abrego Garcia is true, but it feels that we’ve arrived at a place where that is almost beside the point,” says Trump’s niece.

“None of the things that this White House is making up about Abrego Garcia constitutes a reason to deny him those rights.” Mary, who is openly gay, is now worried that the administration could also come for her.

“If they can turn a Maryland resident, husband, and father who lives here legally and has no criminal record and no credible connections to a gang into a terrorist and then deny him his habeas rights, they can do this to anybody. Including you. And including me.”

She added, “Because if one person in this country is denied due process, due process does not exist in any meaningful way.”

Mary is not the only one; some other experts are also concerned that the administration could have anyone kidnapped and deported if they oppose the POTUS’ agenda. The entire ordeal is now raising concerns about Donald Trump openly defying the judicial branch of the government.

Amid a constitutional crisis, Republican politicians have already threatened that Gaza protestors or people supporting Garcia could be punished for providing “material support to terrorism.”