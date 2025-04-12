Donald Trump‘s administration is facing some serious security concerning the fact that they refused a Supreme Court directive to clearly state the steps they are taking to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia who is a a Maryland resident, and was deported in error to El Salvador. The government has admitted that the deportation was done by a mistake and it has been an alarming situation on potential abuses of power disregard.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump’s administration must unveil to a lower court that what are the steps that it will execute to fix the situation . Abrego Garcia, who has been in the United States for more than a decade and has a US citizen wife along with a autistic child had been granted “withholding of removal” status in 2019, which reflects on the fact that he was not supposed to be sent to El Salvador concerning the credible threats to his life.

However, despite of these things, he was still deported in in March, which the government itself stated as an “administrative error.” The administration has simply refused to share any kind of updates about situation or bringing him back and handle the case properly. It stated, “not yet prepared to share that information.”

This silence from the US President’s administration will certainly lead to a conflict and it has eventually did . The government can lawfully bring Abrego Garcia back but instead, they are laving him to suffer in a foreign prison and are eventually avoiding a process that will force them to prove unsubstantiated claims about his alleged gang ties.

Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, attorney for Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man deported to El Salvador, speaks to reporters after the Supreme Court unanimously upheld a district judge’s order to return him to the U.S. pic.twitter.com/6LrCjoQGHv — CSPAN (@cspan) April 11, 2025

Earlier the administration has already been trying to justify its refusal as they claimed that they can’t force El Salvador to return him. But on the contrary, the United States is already paying the country for detaining multiple of those people that are linked to Donald Trump’s gangs so asking Abrego Garcia back seems feasible entirely.

The positive sign in, there is a evidence linking to him to the MS-13 gang is a tip from a “confidential informant” and his possession of a Chicago Bulls hoodie, which has been the argument that several legal experts have avoided and has dismissed it as flimsy and absurd.

American Immigration Council’s Aaron Reichlin-Melnick explained that the government has a couple of options, which is either bring Garcia back and he being able to resume his life again in the United States or deport him again, but with proper documents and in a lawful manner and through convenient channels. “The one thing they have to do is give him due process,” he said.