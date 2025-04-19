Trump’s Tattoo ‘Proof’ of Deported Maryland Father Sparks Backlash—Internet Says It’s Photoshopped

About Maryland’s Garcia’s deportation, the officials said he was wrongly sent to the El Salvador prison due to a system error. Kilmar Ábrego García was marked as a gang member before being sent to prison. Moreover, he was accused of domestic violence to further the claims of him being a gang member with criminal activity.

However, the judge didn’t find Garcia guilty. The judge declared the man to be released from prison and brought him back to America. Many people have also supported the decision as the man is innocent and should be reunited with his family. As he was accused to be the part of being a member of the banned MS-13 gang, the deportation was inevitable. His lawyer has denied all the allegations.

As the judge and several people have supported his release, Trump posted on his Truth Social page proving that the man is a gang member. He posted a photo of Garcia’s hand with a tattoo that signified him being in the banned gang.

🚨 #BREAKING: President Trump has released a photo of the MS-13 tattoo on Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s hand “I was elected to take bad people out of the United States, among other things. I must be allowed to do my job.” WE THE PEOPLE are behind you, Mr. President 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/G2xQoNlSAm — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 18, 2025

Trump states the tattoo proved he’s a member of the gang MS-13. Trump wants to make America great again and is just doing his job, whether he’s deporting criminals or immigrants. He states that he was elected to remove bad people from the US and he’s just taking the job seriously.

Despite the judge’s orders, both the Trump administration and El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele denied his release, saying the judge does not have the authority to ask for his release. Many people saw the photo on social media and were able to tell that the “proof” Trump shared was altered and photoshopped.

The White House—which is required to facilitate the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia under a court order—just posted this on X. pic.twitter.com/90zVDl17YX — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) April 18, 2025

According to many, the picture shared doesn’t add up, and critics say the administration simply wants to ensure he stays in the Salvadoran prison. More than 250 criminals were already sent to the world’s most notorious prison, Center for Terrorism Confinement (CECOT).

Trump and El Salvador President Nayib Bukele wish to do this to more criminals by joining hands. Many people have shown concern towards this unethical move. Just posting the photo of a hand does not prove the man is guilty of being a criminal. The so-called evidence, anyhow, looks altered as the letters in the knuckle tattoo look out of place.

Moreover, upon looking closely at the photo, it is evident that the photoshopped writing is not faded like the rest of the symbols on the hand.