Donald Trump’s ‘Cruelty’ Exposed by His Niece—Shares His 5-Word Comment That Sent ‘Chills’ Down Her Spine

Mary Trump has been a vocal critic of her uncle for a long time now. She is the daughter of Donald Trump’s late brother, Fred Trump Jr. Despite being family, Mary has long been expressing her criticism over the U.S. President’s political views.

On her YouTube channel, Marry Trump Media, she regularly posts videos, sometimes slamming her uncle and other times exposing his many antics. However, even the strong critic felt uncomfortable when Donald Trump delivered a shocking five-word comment on the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the United States, vastly because it reminded her of an encounter she had after her father Fred died.

On March 2, on her YouTube channel, the author and psychologist uploaded a video titled Mary Trump’s CHILLING Story of Trump’s Cruelty. In the video, she added a clip from a 2020 interview of Donald Trump with Axios. The clip showed reporter Jonathan Swan taking a jab at the President on his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic during his first term in the office.

Trump fired back at him, claiming that the situation was “under control.” Swan continued to grill him, further asking, “How? A thousand of Americans are dying a day.” To which his response was, “They are dying. That’s true. And you…it is what it is.”

The last five-word was the reason, why Mary Trump felt startled. “So, why, when Donald Said, ‘it is what it is’, did that send a chill down my spine?” In her video, she explained, “Well, for normal people, that phrase means something like, things are terrible. Sadly, there’s nothing I can do about it, so it is what it is. We must have to accept it and move on.”

In my family, that is not at all what it meant,” she added before revealing that the five words meant, “‘Yeah, you’re going through a bad time. I could help you, but I don’t give a s–t’.”

In her YouTube video, she then went on to explain it through a better real-life situation she herself lived through. She took her viewers back to the day when her father Fred passed away in 1981, when she was just a 16 year old teenager. She recalled that the family gathered in the “breakfast room” for a discussing about the funeral plan. She overheard them prepping to leave for the “crematorium-chapel.”

Mary continued that she knew her father wanted his ashes spread in the Atlantic Ocean, off Montauk, New York State, but the family intended to bury it in the family plot in the cemetery instead. “This horrified me,” Mary said. She then added that she felt awkward about bringing it up to the adults as she “wasn’t quite ready to talk” to her “slightly intimidating” grandpa, Fred Trump. “I had no relationship with my aunts,” the Trump critic added, explaining why she felt like approaching Donald instead when he entered a room they called “library” to receive a call.

In her video, Mary then elaborates on how she explained her concerns to her uncle and asked if he would be able to change her grandfather’s mind. But to her surprise, Donald Trump “shrugged first.”

“He said, ‘it is what it is, honeybunch‘,” Mary claimed adding that then he went back to his phone call nonchalantly. She added that regardless she tried to talk to Fred Trump herself, which didn’t go well, as expected.

Mary Trump shared this personal story to once again criticize her uncle for “dismissing human suffering,” which also includes his “own family.”