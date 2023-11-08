Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial is certainly gaining momentum, with new information coming to light with each passing session in court. The former President has lawyer Alina Habba representing him in court, and they are up against Letitia James, the Attorney General of New York and the woman who filed the suit in the first place. As such, according to The Hill, it appears there is no love lost between the two lawyers, with Habba even going as far as to insinuate scathingly that James was not 'that bright.'

In an interview with Newsmax earlier on Monday, Habba took a swipe at James and the way she was handling the case. “She’s just not that bright. I’m sorry, I have to say it,” confessed Habba, who continued to reveal that she was well aware of the case the prosecutors had built against her client. Furthermore, she alleged that 'they don’t know what they’re talking about' vis-a-vis the case. But that wasn't all, since Habba allegedly disagreed with Judge Arthur Engoron’s ruling about Trump committing fraud. She argued that it was actually 'industry standard behavior.'

'PAY ATTENTION, AMERICA': Trump lawyer Alina Habba ripped NY Attorney General Letitia James for an evident vendetta against the 45th President, amid the civil fraud trial targeting the Trump Organization. pic.twitter.com/Ftb1On4v4c — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) November 7, 2023

Habba went on to explain the case using an interesting analogy of a bank loan. “Just because a bank who’s giving you a loan says it’s worth what the loan amount is, which is what happens when anybody takes a loan out, they’re never going to say the real value,” said Habba before noting, “They’re going to say what they want to say and not a penny more, or what the loan amount is and not a penny more.”

Donald's attorney, Alina Habba, went after New York Attorney General Letitia James yesterday saying she’s “just not that bright.”



Habba, in a Newsmax interview on Monday, said “She’s just not that bright. I’m sorry, I have to say it. I’ve seen their case, I’ve seen their… pic.twitter.com/EjMay4JB8C — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) November 7, 2023

Habba continued to say, “She needs to educate herself, maybe go to some—I don’t even know how to express how ridiculous this is.” Trump’s lawyer further expressed her thoughts on the overall trial, including its alleged 'absurdity.' She noted, “It’s like being in a circus with a bunch of—I mean, what I want to say I can’t say on TV, but it’s crazy.” She added a final afterthought, possibly commenting on James’ intellect, “Anybody with a brain understands that this is just completely insane.”

Habba also accused Judge Arthur Engoron of 'jumping to conclusions, as per The Daily Mail. She ranted, "Why exactly am I being paid as an attorney, and why exactly are taxpayer dollars being used in this courtroom." She also recalled a moment where she was 'scolded' by the judge, saying, "You have a right to hire a lawyer who can stand up and say something when they see something wrong. But I was told to sit down today. I was yelled at, and I've had a judge who is unhinged slamming a table. I don't tolerate that in my life, I'm not going to tolerate it here."

Trump attorney Alina Habba, who doesn't understand the judge is in charge and who's apparently never seen a gavel before today: "I was yelled at and I've had a judge who is unhinged slamming a table." pic.twitter.com/kUhGZdk7Dm — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) November 6, 2023

The hearing on Monday became quite intense as Trump took the stand and accused Judge Engoron of attacking him due to political motivations, as per the BBC. That was until Engoron strongly ordered Trump’s legal team to 'control' their client as it wasn’t a political rally. James, too, released a statement in light of Trump’s actions in court. She said, “He rambled, he hurled insults, but we expected that.” James made it quite clear that despite everything, “This case will go on.”

