Donald Trump’s Ex-Wife Finds “Purest Valentine”, Decades After Their Divorce

More than 25 years after their high-profile divorce, Marla Maples, Donald Trump’s second wife, shared a heartfelt Valentine’s Day post, talking about finding the purest form of love. The actress and TV personality shared the post from the Mandarin Oriental Downtown in Dubai, focusing on her grandson.

Maples, who first became widely known during her relationship with Donald Trump, now seems to cherish the simple joys of love and family, almost three decades after her divorce. She married Trump in 1993, after their affair that began while he was still married to his first wife, Ivana Trump.

However, today, Maples appears focused on a very different kind of life, away from all the media attention that came with her association with Trump. The 62-year-old singer now seems to be happy with her children and grandchildren, thus celebrating their love on this 2026 Valentine’s Day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marla Maples (@itsmarlamaples)

Taking to Instagram, Maples shared photos from a luxury hotel in Dubai, posing with her baby grandson, Alexander, whom she called her “tiny Joy-filled Valentine”. She further penned a sweet caption stating, “This little soul holds me fully in the present and opens my heart to the next level of love.”

Continuing her message of appreciation, she wrote, “Children remind us that love doesn’t need grand gestures; it simply needs presence. And when we choose presence, we anchor more love in the world. Celebrating the purest Valentine of all.” Maples concluded by sharing how her grandson keeps her grounded in a peaceful way.

🧡💛 On this Thanksgiving day, I’m so thankful for the blessings and the challenges, for the gift of loving and the power of surrender and for family and friends who keep my heart so very full 💛🧡 pic.twitter.com/ZX5ZzPuk9i — marla maples (@itsmarlamaples) November 27, 2025

This Valentine’s Day post comes years after her relationship with Donald Trump dominated headlines. She first entered his political spotlight as his affair partner in the late 1980s, which turned into a tabloid scandal, leading to his divorce from Ivana Trump.

Later in 1993, Trump and Maples tied the knot, two months after the birth of their daughter Tiffany Trump. Unfortunately, the marriage did not last long, leading to their divorce in 1999. Reports have often suggested that the early stages of their relationship were surrounded by secrecy.

However, after their marriage and following their divorce, Maples reportedly dealt with intense public scrutiny, press coverage, and even struggled financially and legally due to their prenuptial agreement that she had hoped to change. Sources told Vanity Fair that there was strong pressure around signing the prenup before the wedding.

“Marla was under duress. Donald’s position was: without the prenup, he wasn’t going to get married,” the report stated. After the split, Maples mainly raised Tiffany on her own while Trump remained based in New York.

💕Happy Birthday to our beautiful daughter Tiffany. My love for you is Endless ✨ Today I give eternal thanks to God for the blessing of you. I am thankful for the gifts, joy, and deep spiritual growth that comes with being a mom, being your mother 🙌 Thank you for joining me… pic.twitter.com/tKzD7Cw3sf — marla maples (@itsmarlamaples) October 13, 2024

Marla Maples later moved to California to give her daughter a chance at a more normal life, away from the constant media attention linked to her father, Donald Trump. Today, Maples’ post showcases that same lifestyle away from the spotlight and is more focused on family and happiness.