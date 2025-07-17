Politics

Donald Trump’s Awkward Hand Fidgeting Sparks New Health Concerns Amid Mystery Bruises

Published on: July 17, 2025 at 1:13 AM ET

As the public speculates about the origin, Donald Trump's mysterious bruises and strange hand movements have been a source of concern.

Shrobana Rakshit
Written By Shrobana Rakshit
Mohar Battacharjee
Edited By Mohar Battacharjee
Trump’s Shaky Hands and Bruises Sparks Concern. (Cover image source: Twitter)
As the mystery surrounding President Donald Trump’s recurrent bruising continues to raise questions, he was spotted fiddling uncomfortably with his hands. The country’s leader wore a suit and yellow tie, with an American flag pin on his shirt as he sat in the Oval Office on Wednesday. But after recent worries, his odd hand gestures became the main topic of his flaming outbursts.

These injuries, which remained visible during his candidacy and subsequent return to the president, were first noticed by the public in early 2024. He first claimed that the marks were the result of artificial intelligence, but his team countered that they were only blood streaks and paper cuts.

In contrast to the red marks his team had previously handled, witnesses saw a green-purple bruise on his hand during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on Monday, July 14. Some wondered if it was because of the hard handshake he gave Macron.

A close-up of Trump’s hands taken during a press conference the very following day, Tuesday, July 15, showed a layer of tan liquid foundation, suggesting that the marks were attempted to be hidden. According to the Irish Star, he was also observed fidgeting with his hands.

“President Trump is a man of the people,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in response to a question concerning his health, namely the bruise. He demonstrates his undying commitment each and every day. “President Trump has bruises on his hand because he’s constantly working and shaking hands all day every day.” Trump’s mood seemed to flare during the press conference.

Trump yelled “turn it off,” aiming his remark toward the livestream, during a meeting with the Crown Prince of Bahrain. Though a hand quickly moved across the frame in response, it was unclear who was operating the camera.

Following Pam Bondi’s declaration that the Epstein files will not be made public, Trump has recently been the subject of considerable investigation. The papers were on her desk, and she had already pledged to disclose them. Administration officials then withdrew that guarantee, claiming there was no such list.

A reporter pressed Trump: “Mr. President, I know you want to move past all this intrigue over the Epstein files, but I do want to ask you to clarify something you said this morning. You said this was all a hoax. Has your attorney general told you this was a hoax? What kind of evidence [do you have]?”

“It’s a big hoax. No, it’s not the attorney general, no. It’s a hoax started by Democrats,” Trump fired back. It’s been run by the Democrats for four years.”

