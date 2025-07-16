Trump Launches Investigation Into Biden’s Autopen Use—Calls It “One of the Biggest Scandals in 50-100 Years”

Donald Trump isn’t going to let go of Joe Biden’s autopen controversy anytime soon. Shortly after the former president defended his use of autopen and shut down Trump’s false claims, the current President has found a new way to keep the debate going.

White House has now initiated a probe of Biden’s use of autopen for communications and other matters during his tenure of four years that ended this January. A senior official from the White House told Fox News that “they already are reviewing tens of thousands of documents turned over by the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).”

Officials have told that the investigation will be done by White House Counsel’s office in coordination with the Justice Department. While details of the investigation weren’t shared, Fox News was told that White House has already obtained “more than 27,000 records” from NARA.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump has ordered an investigation into all ONE MILLION documents signed by Joe Biden’s autopen, per Fox This massive scandal needs to be blown WIDE open. Many executive orders, pardons, and appointments should be NULL AND VOID! pic.twitter.com/kH4vCibxC0 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 15, 2025

The update comes after Joe Biden rubbished Trump’s claim that Biden’s cognitive health was declining, which led his allies to make all the decisions via autopen, including the pardons and commutations that were granted.

The 82-year-old former president told The New York Times, “I made every single one of those. I understand why Trump would think that, because obviously, I guess, he doesn’t focus much. Anyway, so—yes, I made every decision.”

Former President Joe Biden, in an interview with The New York Times published Sunday, said that he personally made every clemency and pardon decision during the last few weeks of his presidency — including those made with an autopen. Read more: https://t.co/42jeqHiTFj pic.twitter.com/PTIevMPJ8Q — ABC News (@ABC) July 14, 2025

Trump wrote on Truth Social in March, “Joe Biden did not sign them but, more importantly, he did not know anything about them! The necessary Pardoning Documents were not explained to, or approved by, Biden. He knew nothing about them, and the people that did may have committed a crime.”

Biden clarified that he used the autopen because of the huge number of cases he was dealing with. As per The Times report, Biden “reduced the sentences of around 2,500 nonviolent drug offenders; and granted life without parole for 37 of the 40 inmates on death row.”

He further said, “The autopen is legal. As you know, other presidents used it, including Trump. But the point is that, you know, we’re talking about a whole lot of people.”

The White House officials told Fox News that they are reviewing if there was a policy to safeguard the use of autopen. “What did the former president direct, versus what he did not. The only time a legitimate use of the autopen should happen is if the president said he wanted something done, or if he was asked for his approval,” a White House staff explained.

Biden’s autopen scandal is a betrayal of the American people. “When you vote for someone, you expect them to call the shots. Legal actions—pardons—were done in Joe Biden’s name that he didn’t even know about. That’s wrong.” — @RepBrandonGill pic.twitter.com/mKDIGTnH6R — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) July 14, 2025

“This has been a priority for the administration since the beginning,” another official said. “The president’s signature is one of the most important signatures in the world,” the official further added.

27-year-old White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt used some harsh words against 82-year-old Biden during a chat with Fox News. She called him the “worst, most incompetent, and senile president in our country’s history.”

“It has been widely reported that Joe Biden handed the power of the presidency to an autopen controlled by unelected leftist staffers, who were allowed to make terrible decisions that destroyed our country. The Trump White House is committed to finding the answers to the many outstanding questions the American people still have about how business in the Biden White House was conducted,” she further added.

Meanwhile, Trump called Biden’s use of autopen a “tremendous scandal.” While talking to the reporters in the Oval Office, he said, “The autopen I think is maybe one of the biggest scandals that we’ve had in 50 to 100 years.”

With a huge conviction, he stated, “I guarantee you he knew nothing about what he was signing. I guarantee it.”

It now remains to be seen how Biden and his allies react to this!