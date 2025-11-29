Donald Trump’s Attempts At Copying Mamdani’s Style Might Have A Different Side To It

The meeting between Donald Trump and New York’s new Mayor Zohran Mandani went surprisingly well, with the US President clearly gushing over the young politician. No one expected the meeting to go the way it did, given how vocally Donald Trump was against Mandani and supported Andrew Cuomo (with whom he had a very public feud) only to ensure Mandani’s defeat.

However, all his animosity toward the current New York Mayor went out the window the moment they met at the Oval Office. Images show Trump almost blushing while looking at Mandani. He even gave him a free pass to call him a fascist, as when a journalist asked Zohran Mandani about how he had previously called Trump a fascist and Mandani proceeded to explain, Trump simply told him, “That’s okay, you can just say yes.”

While Donald Trump liking Mamdani to this point was beyond anyone’s expectations, another thing happened that also came as a surprise. The very next day after meeting Zohran Mamdani, Trump was seen taking a sharp turn from his original fashion choices and appeared in clothing that seemed to be heavily inspired by the new Mayor of New York.

Trump was seen wrapping a maroon scarf around his neck while wearing a black blazer, which quickly drew comparisons to Mamdani’s look that he sported back in 2023. However, after some speculations and online research, netizens realized that while Trump’s look might have taken some inspiration from Mamdani’s, it was not exactly copied, as the pictures of Mamdani showing him wearing a similar ensemble were actually altered.

Mamdani’s Instagram account revealed that in 2023, the turtleneck he wore was black and his blazer was grey. In the altered picture, however, he was shown wearing a maroon turtleneck with a black blazer, giving him the same look as Trump. Since the original picture resurfaced, it has been established that Trump had not, indeed, directly copied Mamdani’s style, though he has clearly been impressed by it.

