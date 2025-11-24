Fox News Host Claims JD Vance Didn’t Like Trump’s Warm Exchange With Zohran Mamdani

All eyes were on the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and newly elected New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani at the White House on Friday, November 21. However, JD Vance was MIA. The duo looked relatively cordial with each other and also completed the press conference without taking any potshots at each other.

This was despite the President and Mamdani coming from opposite ends of the political spectrum. Now, Fox News host Brian Kilmeade has speculated that this friendly rendezvous between the two might not go down so well with U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

Additionally, the host also called the vice president “jealous” of how well Trump and Zohran got along. He said on-air shortly after the meeting between Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani, saying, “There you go, that’s what we just watched. I think JD Vance is jealous. I think the president wants to use him as a running mate. They really got along fantastic.”

However, Vance appeared unaffected, sharing an X post featuring a press conference highlight where a reporter questioned Mamdani about his past comment calling the President a “fascist.”

POTUS has a lot of good moments, but this is an all-timer https://t.co/Ge0vYEiJhP — JD Vance (@JDVance) November 21, 2025

A visibly flustered Zohran could be seen trying to deflect the question, but Trump jokingly told him just to go ahead and say it again in front of the media, too. The moment prompted laughter from reporters.

Sharing the same, JD Vance captioned the video, stating, “POTUS has a lot of good moments, but this is an all-timer.” For content, contrary to public opinion, both the president and the New York City mayor described their banter as rather positive.

Trump and Mamdani revealed that they discussed various key issues facing New York, including affordability, immigration, the Middle East, crime rates, and housing costs. Surprisingly, the two declined to answer all questions about their past negative opinions of each other.

Not only that, Donald Trump revealed that he would feel comfortable living in New York City with Zohran Mamdani as mayor. Many users quickly reacted to JD Vance’s post, highlighting the light moment between the duo in the White House press conference.

One user wrote, “Aww, they are bonding.” Another wrote, “It’s pretty funny seeing Trump say ‘just say yes.’ Definitely made me laugh out loud.” However, a netizen took a jab at Vance and commented, “Bro was not invited.”

​However, in his later interview, Mamdani stood by his view that he indeed thinks that the president is a fascist. During an appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press, the newly elected NYC mayor was asked whether he stands by his previous statement on Trump, despite their cordial meeting.

​

To this, Mamdani responded, “Everything that I’ve said in the past I continue to believe. I think it is important in our politics that we don’t shy away from where we have disagreements.”