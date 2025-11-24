Donald Trump’s Mamdani-Inspired Winter Fashion Has Got The Internet Asking Some Real Questions

Donald Trump‘s fashion has become the latest topic of gossip among onlookers. The 79-year-old, who has otherwise mostly hogged the limelight over his political manoeuvring, has now surprised everyone. Well, netizens are even questioning if his latest meeting with New York’s recently elected mayor, Zohran Mamdani, at the White House might have influenced his sense of style.

The duo’s recent meeting grabbed attention because there was no awkwardness between them. The U.S. President even felt comfortable with the incoming mayor tagging him as a fascist publicly in front of numerous cameras.

The next day after the meeting, Trump was spotted wearing an oversized black overcoat, given the recent drop in temperatures. He added a deep red scarf around his neck, which further enhanced the impression of a totally new, never-before-seen outfit for the American President. So much so that people have been taken aback by his latest look, stopping to stare as he made his way toward Marine One. Trump even addressed the press wearing the same kind of outfit, which is totally unlike his usual wardrobe choices. Naturally, this new fad has left the internet abuzz with questions.

Donald Trump has had a surprisingly cordial meeting with New York City-mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, despite their very different political ideologies.

As Donald Trump’s pictures and videos of his latest winter-approved look surfaced, netizens began expressing their opinions without a thought. One of the most apparent observations has definitely been how the President’s outfit deeply resembled Zohran Mamdani‘s signature look. One of the netizens wrote, “Looks like the old man took some fashion tips from Mamdani, too,” while another user commented, “Well, I declare, Donald Trump in a red turtleneck looking like he’s fixing to join the country club! Bless his heart. Y’all think this is the start of a new fashion era?”

Some netizens even compared Trump’s new-age-inspired look in an overcoat and scarf, mocking him for trying to step into millennial-chic winter style and channeling a younger, hipster look. A third user wrote, “Trump strutting in that black full-length coat with the maroon scarf… looks less like a statesman and more like a villain in a winter dystopia.”

Whether a new fashion era, a case of copied inspiration, or just a change of thought, Donald Trump’s latest appearance has everyone buzzing with a lot of assumptions. But the President seems unbothered, just as he was when he interacted with Mamdani in the Oval Office. Even though it was their first face-to-face meeting, there is no evidence to prove that things between the two are not on good terms.

Interestingly, Mamdani, a 34-year-old, was asked to clarify whether he wished to retract any of his previous statements against Donald Trump. These included terms like “despot” and “fascist,” considering the two of them did have a civil moment recently.

In response, Mamdani stated, “We are both very clear on our positions and our views, and what I really appreciate about the president is our meeting focused not on places of disagreement but the shared purpose we have.” On the other hand, the U.S. President did not even raise a quizzical brow on the matter. Trump said, “I’ve been called much worse than a despot.” Later on, the POTUS further signaled his inclination toward living in NYC himself while de Blasio was the mayor. He then added, “Yeah, I would, especially after the meeting. Absolutely.”