"Grandparent" Donald Trump is a rare sight in a video shared by his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump, where the otherwise aggressive politician turned a softy for his 4-year-old granddaughter, Carolina Dorothy. The 77-year-old took time off campaigning to visit the school for Grandparent's Day celebrations.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Wilson

Also Read: Donald Trump's Social Media Tribute to Late Sister Maryanne, Admits He Made Her Life 'Difficult'

It is so unlike Trump, but the former president surprised everyone with his gentle side when Lara posted the video on her Instagram account with the caption, "When top priority is showing Grandpa your desk at school, hashtag Grandparents Day." The toddler seemed excited to show Grandpa her desk in the classroom, and the politician appeared equally interested.

On Wednesday, the Republican front-runner held his granddaughter's hand as the toddler walked him through her classroom and showed him her seat. The former president planted a kiss on her forehead. Lara also shared a photo of Trump posing with Carolina and what seemed like her teacher, captioning, "Strong team for Grandest Friends Day!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lara Trump (@laraleatrump)

Trump donned a navy blue suit, a white shirt, and a red tie. The toddler was dressed in her school uniform as the duo navigated through the corridors to reach her classroom, per Daily Mail. At one point, his daughter-in-law Lara told the little girl, "Hey Carolina, show him your desk. Show Grandpa."

Also Read: Donald Trump and His Late Sister Maryanne Barry ‘Cooled’ Their Relationship Before Her Death

The Republican front-runner grabbed an avalanche of reactions from his supporters and critics. The video posted on X, formerly Twitter has garnered 4.7 million views so far and around 700k views on Instagram. While his supporters were in awe of his bond with the little girl, his critics accused him of using the granddaughter for a photo opportunity.

When top priority is showing Grandpa your desk at school 🥰 #GrandparentsDay pic.twitter.com/BYS5xJod2c — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) November 15, 2023

Also Read: UFC President Dana White Had The Best Response When a Sponsor Asked Him To Delete a Post About Trump

A Trump supporter, @TaraBull808, praised, "Trump showing up for the people who matter the most, no matter how small. Class act." Another Twitter user, @Malcolm_fleX48, adored, "This is just an amazing and touching moment. I bet she felt like the biggest person in the world to have Grandpa there."

Meanwhile, a handful of critics, like @CubbardCommando, wrote, "Grandpa Trump looks like he'd rather be dealing with a bout of explosive diarrhea than hanging out with his granddaughter." @Scootmeister blasted, "Aren't sex offenders required to stay at least 500 feet away from any school? A convicted rapist. You must be so proud to have him as your father-in-law."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lara Trump (@laraleatrump)

Carolina is a daughter of Trump and his late wife Ivana Trump's youngest son, Eric Trump. The Republican front-runner has two other kids with his deceased wife - eldest Donald Trump Jr. and daughter Ivanka Trump. While with his current wife, Melania, he has only one son, Barron William Trump, born in 2006. The former president has ten grandchildren.

Lately, life hasn't been smooth for the Trump family as the New York Attorney General Letitia James dragged the Republican candidate's children in the $250 million civil fraud trial. Judge Arthur Engoron, overseeing the case, has heard testimonies from Trump Jr., Ivanka, and Eric to look for their involvement in their father's fraudulent financial statements.

He schooled Engoron and the legal system for seeking his children's testimony on his Truth Social platform. Trump wrote, "This Fake Case should be dismissed," per The Hill. "There is no Victim (except me!). Leave my children alone, Engoron," addressing the judge. "You are a disgrace to the legal profession!"

More from Inquisitr

Hunter Biden Requests Judge to Subpoena Former President Donald Trump and Ex-DOJ Officials

Former President Donald Trump Open to Considering Tucker Carlson as Running Mate for 2024