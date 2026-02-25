Politics

Donald Trump Engages in Yelling Contest Against Democrats During State of The Union

Published on: February 25, 2026 at 9:41 AM ET

Rep. Omar and Trump went toe to toe during the SOTU

Tushar Auddy
Written By Tushar Auddy
News Writer
Donald Trump's comments about
(Image Credits: @Novexa24 | X; The White House | YouTube)

President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address escalated into a shouting match. His comments about immigrants, particularly the Somali community, angered Rep. Ilhan Omar, while fellow Republicans applauded him for declaring a war on fraud in Minnesota.

According to the White House (via YouTube), the situation became tense around the 50-minute mark of the speech. The president called out alleged corruption in Minnesota and said immigrants had “pillaged $19 billion from the American taxpayer.” He, in particular, singled out the Somali community for plundering the country.

He continued by saying migrants from East Africa have “corrupted and plundered the Land of Opportunity,” asserting that the issue stems from “unrestricted immigration and open borders.” Trump said, “This is the kind of corruption that shreds the fabric of a nation.”

The speech also included direct challenges to Democrats. Trump asked lawmakers to stand if they agreed with his contention that “the first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens.” Republicans stood and applauded, while many Democrats remained seated, prompting Trump to say Democrats should be “ashamed of yourselves.”

Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan shouted responses from their seats during the address, at times yelling that Trump was a “liar” and accusing him of harming Americans, comments that referenced privately the deaths of U.S. citizens in Minneapolis in recent federal immigration enforcement operations.

However, Trump swerved the blame, saying, “These people are crazy, I’m telling ya, they’re crazy.” The President added,

“Boy oh boy, we’re lucky we have a country with people like this. Democrats are destroying our country, but we’ve stopped it just in the nick of time.”

Surprisingly, that was not the only dramatic moment between Donald Trump and the Democrats. Al Green, Texas Congressman, was escorted out of the House of Representatives for holding a sign that read “Black people aren’t apes!”

The sign was a direct reference to Trump posting the racist video, where President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, the former First Lady, were shown as apes. Since the POTUS does not want anyone belittling his claims, he either escorted them out or outrightly ignored them.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *