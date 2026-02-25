Donald Trump Engages in Yelling Contest Against Democrats During State of The Union

President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address escalated into a shouting match. His comments about immigrants, particularly the Somali community, angered Rep. Ilhan Omar, while fellow Republicans applauded him for declaring a war on fraud in Minnesota.

According to the White House (via YouTube), the situation became tense around the 50-minute mark of the speech. The president called out alleged corruption in Minnesota and said immigrants had “pillaged $19 billion from the American taxpayer.” He, in particular, singled out the Somali community for plundering the country.

🚨🇺🇸 President Trump got in a shouting match with Ilhan Omar at the State of the Union. pic.twitter.com/HSO4zO3f5p — NOVEXA (@Novexa24) February 25, 2026

He continued by saying migrants from East Africa have “corrupted and plundered the Land of Opportunity,” asserting that the issue stems from “unrestricted immigration and open borders.” Trump said, “This is the kind of corruption that shreds the fabric of a nation.”

The speech also included direct challenges to Democrats. Trump asked lawmakers to stand if they agreed with his contention that “the first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens.” Republicans stood and applauded, while many Democrats remained seated, prompting Trump to say Democrats should be “ashamed of yourselves.”

Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan shouted responses from their seats during the address, at times yelling that Trump was a “liar” and accusing him of harming Americans, comments that referenced privately the deaths of U.S. citizens in Minneapolis in recent federal immigration enforcement operations.

Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib responded by speaking out and challenging him during the speech. At the State of the Union speech, President Donald Trump criticized some Democrats and said, “You should be ashamed.” pic.twitter.com/dCa5gQ5nYF — 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐦 (@Malcolm_Pal9) February 25, 2026

However, Trump swerved the blame, saying, “These people are crazy, I’m telling ya, they’re crazy.” The President added,

“Boy oh boy, we’re lucky we have a country with people like this. Democrats are destroying our country, but we’ve stopped it just in the nick of time.”

Surprisingly, that was not the only dramatic moment between Donald Trump and the Democrats. Al Green, Texas Congressman, was escorted out of the House of Representatives for holding a sign that read “Black people aren’t apes!”

The sign was a direct reference to Trump posting the racist video, where President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, the former First Lady, were shown as apes. Since the POTUS does not want anyone belittling his claims, he either escorted them out or outrightly ignored them.