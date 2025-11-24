Donald Trump Thrashes ‘Lowlife’ Republicans in a Fiery Truth Social Post – Here’s Why

Donald Trump has successfully built a reputation for being someone who does not take criticism or opposing voices well. Whether it comes from his political opponents or from within his own party, anyone who criticizes Trump ends up in his bad books.

Recently, the same thing happened with three Republican Party members as Trump ranted against them in a Truth Social post. He started the post talking about the unity among the Republican party, saying, “The Republican Party has never been so UNITED AS IT iS RIGHT NOW!”

However, he then continued, “Other than Rand Paul, Rand Paul Jr.(Massie!), Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown, and a couple of other ‘lowlifes,’ [sic] and other than the fact that many want the Election threatening Filibuster TERMINATED (the Dems will do it in the first minute of their first chance!), and some don’t, there is great spirit and cohesion.”

Toward the end of the post, he mentioned, “The Republican Party is MUCH BIGGER than it was when I announced in 2015 or, ever was before – Many Millions More Members!” he said. “THE BEST IS YET TO COME! VOTE REPUBLICAN!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Solakiewicz (@realmichaelsolakiewicz)

Trump has never been happy with people who criticize his proposed policies or his way of doing things, and the three Republicans mentioned in his post have those exact things. Rand Paul Jr.(Massie) who comes from the same state as Paul, has been behind a bipartisan effort to release the Epstein files. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been working in unison with him and the Georgia Republican also announced last week that she would be resigning from Congress.

Greene is now called “Brown” by Trump, as “green grass turns brown when it begins to rot.” Greene also mentioned that since she has decided to part from Trump, there have been threats to her safety following the President’s “destroy MTG” directive.

Talking about the same last week, Greene said, “It’s all so absurd and completely unserious. I refuse to be a ‘battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better.”

Rand Paul came under fire because he spoke against Trump’s behavior regarding six Democratic leaders who urged US service people not to comply with unlawful orders. Trump’s reaction to this video message was rather extreme as he said that it was “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!”

Trump says MTG started backing “perhaps the worst Republican congressman in our history…stupid person named Massie.” 🙄 This country could be so much greater if Trump would support what Massie is trying to do in Congress and tell Speaker Johnson to support his bills. pic.twitter.com/G5D2w8J9lk — Amity (@amitylee13) November 22, 2025

Paul talked about this to CBS’ Face the Nation, saying, “If you take at face value the idea that calling your opponents traitors and then specifically saying that it warrants the death penalty is reckless, inappropriate, irresponsible. It’s not something that is helping the country heal wounds. I think it stirs things up, and really, I think we can do better.”

Paul has also previously voted against Trump’s megabill, making him one of three Republicans who did the same. Trump has not been taking the behavior of these Republicans well, and his Truth Social post was a clear indication of the same. Comments from the three Trump has targeted on the post are now awaited.